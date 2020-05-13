Howard Stern says Donald Trump "despises" MAGA voters – Up News Info

Howard Stern spoke frankly about his old friend Donald Trump on his SiriusXM radio show on Tuesday.

%MINIFYHTMLb2008cf70c0688388f83e585d745072315%

Trump attended Stern's wedding in 2008 and has been on his SiriusXM show "too many times to count," Stern said last year. “He was one of the top 5 guests of all time. It was wild … completely unfiltered.

"The weird thing about all of this is the people Trump despises the most, who loves him the most," Stern said Tuesday. "People who vote for Trump, for the most part … wouldn't even let them into a crappy hotel." I would be disgusted by them. Go to Mar-a-Lago, see if there are people who look like you. I'm talking to you in the audience. "

Trump prefers to rub shoulders with the rich and famous, Stern said.

Related story Paul Manafort Released to Home Confinement to Serve Rest of Sentence

"One thing Donald loves is celebrities, he loves celebrities," Stern said. "He loves him. He loves being in the mix."

Stern then offered his old friend advice.

"I think it would be extremely patriotic for Donald to say, 'I'm crazy and I don't want to be president anymore.'"

%MINIFYHTMLb2008cf70c0688388f83e585d745072316%

"He would be so patriotic that I would hug him," Stern said, "and then I would go back to Mar-a-Lago and eat with him and feel good about him because it would be so easy." Things to Do."

Stern told Stephen Colbert last year that Trump only ran for president to promote a book.

"I firmly believed that Donald did not want to run for president. I don't think it was serious. I don't think he wanted to be the president. I knew him. He had a great life at Mar-a-Lago "

Stern publicly parted ways with Trump in 2016 when he supported Hillary Clinton for the presidency.

Trump "called me throughout the campaign," said the SiriusXM host. "He wanted my endorsement."

Stern even said Trump wanted him to speak at the Republican National Convention.

But the athlete said Tuesday that he does not dislike Trump.

"I don't hate Donald," said Stern. "I hate you for voting for him, for not having intelligence."