Howard Stern criticizes Donald Trump supporters: President "despises you!"

Howard Stern is not a big fan of Donald Trump's supporters and made it very clear that the President probably "despises,quot; them as well. The radio host insisted that Trump "loves the celebrity,quot; and couldn't care less about the people who actually voted for him.

Stern probably knows what he's talking about since he and Trump used to be friends at some point.

The current president even attended Stern's wedding in 2008!

During his last SiriusXM show, he told his audience that: ‘One thing Donald loves is celebrities, he loves celebrities. He loves it. He just loves being in the mix. "

He went on to say that POTUS definitely loves A-listers much more than the blue-collar people who chose him in hopes that their lives would be better.

Howard compared Donald's situation to an episode of The Twilight Zone because, although he is a fan of Hollywood stars, most people hate him.

‘The weird thing about all this is the people Trump despises the most, who loves him the most. The people who vote for Trump for the most part … wouldn't even let them into a crappy hotel. He would be upset by them, "argued Howard.

Then he mentioned the president's Palm Beach resort in Florida, where he often goes to relax on vacation and some weekends.

Stern wanted to point out that there are definitely no average, low-income people in his circle there.

‘Go to Mar-a-Lago, see if there are people who look like you. I'm talking to you in the audience. I don't hate Donald. I hate you for voting for him, for not having intelligence, "said the radio host, criticizing Trump supporters.

After all, he believes that his old friend has always been so obviously a poor choice for the job that he blames the people who chose him more than Trump himself, for missing all the problems Trump raised from the start!



