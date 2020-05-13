How to Make Homemade Muffins – Up News Info Detroit

%MINIFYHTMLbd43e1be603a3786c043ddf42fa4016d17%

One of the positives of fewer visits to the grocery store is that I suspect we've all been a bit more adventurous in the kitchen. Instead of running to the market when we have a craving, many of us have been doing a bit of digging online to see if we can DIY. One of my family's traditions is Saturday morning bagels and cream cheese, but since our local bagel shop is closed at the moment, we were unable to make our routine Saturday breakfast: leaving the bed and toast a bagel before starting our day. .

Not willing to sacrifice my bagel breakfast, I decided to come up with my own recipe. After a little tinkering to avoid bread flour (I don't have it) or an overnight test (too impatient), I created a recipe that can be done all in one day and uses normal old AP flour.

Once the dough is ready, cut it into eight pieces. Stretch each wedge on a six to eight inch string, joining the two ends in a circle. The best part of this recipe is that the little hands in my kitchen loved to roll out the dough and watch the rounds puff and boil in the water before baking.

At my house, everyone chooses their favorite spice drawer filling to personalize their bun. Simply dip the bagel into the beaten egg, then sprinkle the desired seasonings and spices on top. I am a girl of everything, but my children love cinnamon raisins, so we press some raisins into the dough. Be as creative as you like, sprinkling the dough with things like sesame seeds, poppy seeds, dehydrated onion, Italian spice mix, and even cinnamon sugar, but for that I suggest waiting until the bagel is out of the oven, then brush with a little melted butter and shower.

Homemade New York style bagels

They taste great on day two after a quick toast to wake them up!

INGREDIENTS 2 1/4 teaspoons of yeast

3 spoonfuls of sugar

1 tablespoon of honey

3 1/2 cups to 4 1/2 flour, divided

2 teaspoons of salt

1 tablespoon of oil

1 beaten egg with a teaspoon of water

10 cups of water

Ingredients: spices, sesame seeds, garlic salt, onions and dehydrated herbs. INSTRUCTIONS In a KitchenAid kitchen bowl, add 1 1/2 cups of warm water and sprinkle with yeast. Whisk and allow to flower for 5 minutes. Beat again and add honey and salt. Add the flour and mix until a ball forms and begins to "bang,quot; against the side of the bowl. Add additional flour in 1/2 cup increments if dough is sticky and does not form a ball. Remove the dough from the mixer bowl and knead for 1 or 2 minutes with your hands, folding the ball on itself. Lightly grease a bowl with oil and place the kneaded ball in the bowl, turning it to cover. Cover the bowl with a tea towel, place it in a warm room, and allow the dough to rise to double its size, about 1 hour. After your dough has doubled, tap it down and let it sit for 1 to 2 minutes. Boil a large pot of water. Whisk the egg and water to wash the egg. Preheat your oven to 400º F. Turn your dough over the floured surface and divide it in half. Then half again and then through, forming 8 wedges. Stretch each piece on a string, and then pinch the ends together. Rest the dough again for 10 minutes and start to puff up again. Boil water Before dropping the muffins into the water, place a cotton cloth on a baking sheet and place it near the pot of boiling water. Add 3 rolls to the boiling water; cook for 30 seconds, then flip to the other side and boil for another 30 seconds. Take them to the towel-lined baking sheet with a spider. The tongs will tear into the delicate, soft dough. Repeat until all bagels are boiled. Dip the top of each bun with the washed egg and add the desired ingredients. Bake for 25 minutes, until golden brown, turning the pans in half to ensure even cooking. Remove from the oven and serve with butter and cream cheese. Article provided by Up News Info sister site Chowhound.com and written by Anna Gass. All featured products are independently selected by Chowhound Editors. When you buy something through its retail links, Chowhound may receive a commission.

