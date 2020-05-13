How to learn to skate as an adult

%MINIFYHTMLdd32917fb97ba364cc77aee19198164d15%

At first, I was surprised to discover that I am not the only person who has been skating in quarantine. My daughter found an old pair of plastic toy skates that were still (barely) left and pulled out the skates she used to play derby on, years ago. We play some Disney songs and skate around the garage.

Then I realized that other people were doing the same: Taylor Lorenz, who tracks youth social media trends, celebrated that skates are now a popular trend on TikTok:

Skating is really a great activity these days. There are lots of fun dance moves you can do in a small space, and even if you dream of riding a rink or skate park, the first step is to feel comfortable on wheels at home.

So if you want to dig up your old skates, or start skating for the first time, here is what you will need to know.

Get some skates

There are two types of four-wheel skates that you will see around you. The ones with heel boots that tie at the ankles are made to do figure skating moves like jumps and spins, and they work well for casual skating, too. These are your classic retro style skates.

The other type is a low-cut skate that looks more like a sneaker. These give you zero ankle support, but more flexibility. They're great for the sleek footwork of roller skating, and this is also the style of choice among roller derby players.

(Did I also hear that there is something called a "blade"? I have no idea about those.)

Any guy is fine to start, and I'm not going to judge you if you choose your skates based on what looks cuter. Just a word of warning: although it's often a good idea buy the cheapest option first and improve when you wear it or exceed your skills, with skates you want to make sure you don't go too cheap. Anything below $ 80 or so is suspect. Some skates are too flimsy or do not have the proper equipment. For example, if the area connecting the wheels is just a smooth piece of plastic, as in these children's skatesThose are not "real" skates. Look for something with a metal and rubber pile between each pair of wheels, like; These are the trucks, and they are the ones that allow you to drive. You want to be able to adjust those.

Another thing to note: Nylon (soft plastic) plates tend to flex too much for people who weigh more than 200 pounds or so. Children and light people will find these work well, but everyone else should look for aluminum or fiberglass plates.

Some budget-friendly beginner brands:

Do not get hurt

Until you fully develop your instincts to fall safely, it's smart to wear safety gear while you practice. you will be drop to your knees, so get knee pads. Skaters with hard hats are the best, but if you want to live a little dangerously, I like the knee pads of slim dancers like these. If you fall on these, it will still hurt, but the pad comes off a little.

Get a helmet to protect your head and consider elbow and wrist guards. Clear a safe area whenever you practice: sharp and delicate things should be out of reach, and never try to go down stairs or navigate difficult terrain unless you are very confident in your abilities.

Get to know some basic skate maintenance

There are a couple of things you will need to do with your skates to keep them rolling smoothly. First, tighten or loosen the lug nuts on your wheels. Often skates will come with nuts too tight. Make sure they are loose enough so that when you lift the skate and move the wheel, it spins freely.

A basic skate tool (like this) will include a bushing for your wheel nuts and a bushing for your truck nuts. Looser trucks will turn more sharply, but they will feel more wobbly. You'll need to adjust your trucks to match your skill level to suit the type of skating you want to do.

If you mainly skate on hard interior floors, you'll want hard wheels (with a 90's durometer rating, like 90A). If you skate outside, the softer wheels will give you a smoother ride on rough pavement; Durometer rating for those will generally be in the 1980s. Many skaters have an outdoor wheelset and an indoor wheelset, and change them accordingly.

Your stops are another thing to check. Some dance moves work best with No the bumpers stop, so you may want to take yours out and replace them with small bumps called locking plugs. On the other hand, if you skate a lot outside, you may find yourself wearing so many stops that you wear them down. The stops are replaceable, and some types allow you to adjust the height, which generally requires an Allen wrench.

Get comfortable with your skates

The first step in learning to (or relearning) to skate is simply to train your body how to move when it has wheels under you. The quickest way to accomplish this is to use your skates at home, whether your home contains good skating spots or not.

Even if all your floors are carpeted, you still have the feeling of where to put your weight on your foot as you walk. You may find yourself popping up on your bumpers to get up from a chair. And when you use your skates in a small space, such as in your kitchen while doing dishes, you'll discover all kinds of ways to turn and maneuver on your wheels while you're standing. All of these skills will serve you well when you move onto the dance floor or dance floor or street.

Learn some movements

Now we get to the fun part! What are you going to do on your skates? If you plan to go outdoors, remember your helmet and knee pads and start with smooth, flat areas.

If you want to learn dance moves indoors, you can put on some music and start moving, or choose a TikTok dance to copy. For a more structured approach, I like the lessons that have been popping up on live Instagram. the LA Roller Girls have an online class almost every day; They are free, but if you appreciate them, you can support the effort by sending the instructor a donation from Venmo or Paypal. Missile, another rollerdance team, teaches classes mainly about Zoom (pay what you can and they will send you a link to join). Dance skate It also offers classes, and its feed is a collection of eye-catching rollerblades of all styles, making it ideal for both inspiration and instruction. Rollerfitoutside of Australia has lots of beginner lessons on his IGTV, and the account @ rollerskate.together Track everything and post daily schedules in your Stories with all classes and online events from other roller skating accounts.

Whatever you choose, stay safe, get to know your skates, and don't be afraid to get creative. Support your instructors with a donation anytime you can and post your moves on social media to encourage others. Happy skating!