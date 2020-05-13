How to communicate with family and coworkers in the midst of the crisis COVID-19 – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Communicating in a crisis, either within your family or among your team members at work, can be challenging.

Kim Johnson of Up News Info sat down with business consultant Stephanie Goetz for advice on how to communicate without conflict.

Goetz says that empathy and grace are two things to focus on, as this period of isolation is completely new for everyone.

It can be difficult for employers to check-ins on their employees at home because only a large number can be transmitted via a zoom call.

But Goetz says managers should ask the questions one would ask in a typical survey. How do you feel now? How likely are you to leave the company now? What do you need? How do you feel appreciated?

Goetz says there are sample employee engagement surveys available at sites like the Monkey Survey.