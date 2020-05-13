How old is the cast of "Outer Banks,quot;?

I'd be lying if I said I wasn't a bit surprised.
So, it's been about a month since External banks It fell on Netflix, and I think it's safe to say it's one of the most addictive teen shows of this year.
And while they're on screen, the characters are supposed to be about 16 years old …
None of the cast is Really in high school.
Like Chase Stokes, who plays John B., he's actually 27 years old.
Madelyn Cline, who plays Sarah Cameron, is 22 years old.
Rudy Pankow, who plays JJ, is 21 years old.
Madison Bailey, who plays Kiara, is 21 years old.
Jonathan "J.D." Daviss, who plays Pope, is 20 years old.
Austin North, who plays Topper, is 23 years old.
And Drew Starkey, who plays Rafe, is 26 years old.
So are you surprised by their actual ages? Let us know in the comments!
