How Daily Harvest helps you get your fruits and vegetables

When it comes to getting our recommended amount of fruits and vegetables, there is an obvious problem: the time it takes to do all that peeling and chopping. Does anyone who works from nine to five really have time for that? Also, when you live alone, it is too easy to cut too much, wasting food in the end.

The Daily Harvest organic and vegan food delivery service eliminates all of these hassles by having all the frozen smoothie mixes, soup bases and more delivered to your door every week (choose from nine, 12 or 24), with all fruits and vegetables already pre-cut It is flexible: it can skip a week or change what is delivered. It takes less time than cooking with meal delivery kits, where you have to chop and mix each ingredient yourself, but you're also not getting a frozen dish for the most part. With smoothies, for example, you just need to add your favorite liquid, be it coconut juice or water, and then mix it all together. For soups, just add water or broth. Everything is super fast but still tastes fresh.

Daily Harvest also offers a unique opportunity to sample ingredients you have never had before, or food combinations you never would have thought of on your own. You can't taste cauliflower when mixed with a fruit smoothie, for example. And ingredients like chaga, reishi, chlorella, and black garlic that you've never bought at the grocery store before don't taste half-baked.

Each Daily Harvest item ranges from $ 5.99 to $ 8.99, and there are 65 options available so you never get bored. Is Daily Harvest more expensive than a trip to the grocery store? Of course. But you are paying for convenience. Also, if you feel guilty about individual packaging, know that all packaging is compostable and recyclable.

Next, step out of your comfort zone and sample our six Daily Harvest favorites.