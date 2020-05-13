How Ashley Olsen is supporting twin Mary-Kate through the “ ugly & # 39; & # 39; divorce

It only took a New York Minute for Mary-Kate Olsen to meet with Ashley Olsen following their separation from Olivier Sarkozy.

After it was learned that Mary-Kate filed an emergency order to divorce her husband of five years, a source tells E! Exclusive news that the 33-year-old fashion mogul is spending time with her identical other half.

We are told that Mary-Kate left the couple's Big Apple home to be with Ashley and a group of friends out of town.

"He's gotten really ugly between them," reveals the source of Mary-Kate and Olivier's current dynamic. It has become a "heated divorce," adds the source. "She's done with the constant drama."

According to court documents obtained by various media, the former child star claims he signed a petition to divorce the 50-year-old French banker on April 17, 2020, but was unable to file it because the courts were not accepting submissions other than emergency. to the COVID-19 pandemic.