How Ashley Olsen is supporting twin Mary-Kate through the “ ugly & # 39; & # 39; divorce

It only took a New York Minute for Mary-Kate Olsen to meet with Ashley Olsen following their separation from Olivier Sarkozy.
After it was learned that Mary-Kate filed an emergency order to divorce her husband of five years, a source tells E! Exclusive news that the 33-year-old fashion mogul is spending time with her identical other half.
We are told that Mary-Kate left the couple's Big Apple home to be with Ashley and a group of friends out of town.
"He's gotten really ugly between them," reveals the source of Mary-Kate and Olivier's current dynamic. It has become a "heated divorce," adds the source. "She's done with the constant drama."
According to court documents obtained by various media, the former child star claims he signed a petition to divorce the 50-year-old French banker on April 17, 2020, but was unable to file it because the courts were not accepting submissions other than emergency. to the COVID-19 pandemic.
He is now requesting an emergency order that would allow him to file for divorce, because according to the reported documents, Olivier terminated his lease without his knowledge and requested that he remove his belongings from the home before May 18.
Mary-Kate has reportedly asked Olivier to deliver it to her until May 30, and she states in the documents that the only way she can protect her property is by filing for divorce.
Row's co-founder has also reportedly requested that his prenuptial agreement be honored.
Mary-Kate and Olivier's love story began in 2012. They married three years later in an intimate wedding ceremony described (now infamously) as "bowls and bowls full of cigarettes."
Last June, the Olsen twins called on their 33rd birthday with their respective loved ones and Olivier's teenage daughter.
And in 2017, Mary-Kate offered a glimpse into her private life during an interview with The edition.
"I have a husband, two stepchildren and a life; I have to go home and cook dinner," she shared at the time. "I run the weekend. You find what helps you relax and if you don't have it, you have to look for it. Or you get burned and you're not productive."
