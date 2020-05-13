Hollywood Bowl cancels 2020 season; Ticket Refunds or Donations – Up News Info

The Hollywood Bowl, a staple of summer in Los Angeles, is closing its 2020 season, authorities said Wednesday. The move due to the coronavirus pandemic includes the cancellation of all concerts performed by the Los Angeles Philharmonic that had been scheduled between June 6 and September 26.

The historic venue that has hosted everyone from Leonard Bernstein and Frank Sinatra to the Beatles, Monty Python and John Williams has already had to cancel early-season events including the Korea Times Music Festival and a Dave Chappelle concert that It was scheduled for May 2. Most of the shows had already been postponed or canceled, including the annual Playboy Jazz Festival and opening night on June 13 with Brandi Carlile.

Artists who were slated for the summer dates include Andrea Bocelli, Bob Dylan, Jill Scott, the Beach Boys, Fantasia Barrino, Janelle Monáe, Ozzy Osbourne, Little Big Town, John Fogerty, Cynthia Erivo, Diana Ross, Backstreet Boys and the musical. School of Rock Among many others.

It will be the first event-free season of the Hollywood Bowl in the venue's 98 years, which is managed by LA Phil, a nonprofit organization. In April, LA Phil canceled the rest of its 2019-2020 season that included 37 shows. The organization, which is supported by ticket sales and donations, solicits donations to help its musicians and staff during the closing.

"We are sad to share that, for the first time in its history in nearly a century, the Hollywood Bowl will remain silent this summer," organizers said today. "In response to the latest guidance from public health officials and in an effort to protect our artists, audiences, staff and community from the spread of COVID-19, we are canceling the 2020 season at the Hollywood Bowl."

Ticketholders may use credit for a future LA Phil-produced concert at the Hollywood Bowl, Walt Disney Concert Hall, or The Ford; or request a refund. For more information, email [email protected] or call (323) 850-2000 between 10 AM and 6 PM Monday through Friday.