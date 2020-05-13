His briefing on Thursday – The New York Times

A setback of viruses in Hong Kong
After 23 days without any locally transmitted coronavirus infection, Hong Kong reported two new cases on Wednesday. A third case registered the same day was imported from Pakistan, bringing the city's total number of infections to 1,051.
The new cases show the challenges of eradicating a community outbreak.
Hong Kong had begun to cautiously restart some previously restricted activities. Since last week, public officials and other office workers have returned to their workplaces, and public places like museums and libraries have been partially reopened. Schools are slated to reopen in stages.
In other developments:
New Zealand reported Wednesday that there were no new coronavirus infections for the second day in a row, and Thailand had no new cases on one day for the first time in more than two months.
With the arrival of summer, the European Commission has announced its recommendation to ease travel restrictions in the 27 countries of the European Union. But each country is likely to create its own policies, making travel planning difficult.
In the United States, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said that the central bank's efforts to stem damage to the nation's economy would not be enough to tackle a "modern unprecedented,quot; recession. Wall Street shares plummeted after his statement.
A German traveler who spent nearly eight weeks at New Delhi International Airport during the coronavirus blockade finally left on a flight to Amsterdam on Tuesday. Airport employees had provided the traveler, Edgard Ziebart, with meals, a mosquito net and toothpaste.
Fighting for survival in the auto industry.
The auto industry was preparing for a brutal year even before the coronavirus left factories, closed dealerships, and sent sales into a freefall. Now, it is a battle for survival.
The great question: Will the crisis change the types of cars buyers want? Gas is cheap, so S.U.V.s could be attractive. But buyers may also want to keep the air cleaner they've experienced. Much will depend on government incentives and regulations. Europe and China are doing more than the United States to promote electric cars.
A "cafeteria,quot; for pathogens in Indonesia
Environmentalists have repeatedly urged Indonesian officials to close the extreme market in Tomohon, where butchers cut bats, rats, snakes, and lizards taken from the jungle of Sulawesi Island. Now, the coronavirus pandemic is putting pressure on officials to take action.
"The market is like a cafeteria for animal pathogens," said Wiku Adisasmito, the leading expert on Indonesia's coronavirus workforce. "Eating wild animals is the same as playing with fire."
We take a close look at the market, one of the largest in the region.
This is what is happening the most.
Pompeo in Israel: With Israel preparing to annex territory in the occupied West Bank, the US Secretary of State. The US, Mike Pompeo, is in Jerusalem to discuss the US proposal to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and about efforts to stop Iran's nuclear project and combat coronaviruses. Friction over Chinese investments in Israel is also on the agenda.
US presidential campaign USA: Former Vice President Joe Biden, the alleged Democratic presidential candidate, has unified the party and is leading the polls. But our team of political reporters discover that He has yet to prove himself a formidable candidate, and his campaign so far has not solved the challenges of running for the White House since confined to his home.
Featured video: Above, enjoying a cone sprayed from a Ice cream truck in New York City. Godfrey Robinson has driven his Frostee Fun-Time truck the same route for 26 years, and the pandemic has not stopped him.
What we are hearing: The Slate "Work,quot; podcast. "Listening to Rumaan Alam and Isaac Butler addressing productivity in creative work is extremely relevant to my interests at the moment," writes Taffy Brodesser-Akner, a writer for Times magazine. "This is my favorite episode so far, with crime novelist Megan Abbott talking about the process of writing across platforms and about,quot; Michael Clayton, "one of my favorite scripts."
Now a break from the news
Cook: Melissa Clark is easy, crispy Baked macaroni and cheese come directly together in the pan, without having to boil the macaroni first.
At Home offers many more ideas what to read, cook, watch and do while staying safe at home.
And now for the backstory on …
Four quarantines on two continents.
Amy Qin, one of our correspondents in China, was crowned Queen of Quarantine by her friends after going through four rounds of self-isolation in four cities on both sides of the Pacific. Each offered a window into the different ways that governments were dealing with the virus.
Here are excerpts from his Quarantine Office, slightly edited for clarity.
Quarantine # 1: San Diego, after arriving on the last flight organized by the State Department to evacuate Americans from Wuhan, China.
Masks were not required. And although we were confined to an area of a military base, we were still allowed to mingle. After seeing the frantic race to acquire masks in China, the lax guidelines seemed strange to me.
Quarantine # 2: Beijing, After returning to China via South Korea.
Local authorities knew of my stopover in Seoul and wanted to put me in a state-supervised quarantine, possibly at a government site, but I completed this round of home confinement. I only went out a few times to walk the dog, always with a mask on.
I have never heard from the authorities. For me, it was China's response to the epidemic in a nutshell: effective if it is heavy, and not always fail-safe.
Quarantine # 3: The Angels, after being expelled along with other American journalists.
Official guidance on masks was everywhere. The evidence was in ruins. Discrimination against Asian-Americans was on the rise. Although I had my temperature checked at Los Angeles International Airport, someone forgot to pick up the form that I had completed with my local contact information and my health. I didn't realize until later.
For days, I hid in a charming Airbnb cabin in Venice.
Quarantine # 4: Taipei My new reporting base.
After several health checks at the airport, I went straight to my hotel, where I was greeted by a worker wearing a protective suit, mask, and goggles that disinfected my bags. He was the last human being I saw in two weeks.
Every day, I reported my temperature to the hotel and my state of health to the Taiwanese government. Three times a day, a hotel employee stopped by to hang a takeout on a plastic hook that had been attached to the door. After two weeks, I was finally released.
