His briefing on Thursday – The New York Times

Are here the latest coronavirus updates and maps of where the virus has spread.

In other developments:

New Zealand reported Wednesday that there were no new coronavirus infections for the second day in a row, and Thailand had no new cases on one day for the first time in more than two months.

With the arrival of summer, the European Commission has announced its recommendation to ease travel restrictions in the 27 countries of the European Union. But each country is likely to create its own policies, making travel planning difficult.

In the United States, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said that the central bank's efforts to stem damage to the nation's economy would not be enough to tackle a "modern unprecedented,quot; recession. Wall Street shares plummeted after his statement.

A German traveler who spent nearly eight weeks at New Delhi International Airport during the coronavirus blockade finally left on a flight to Amsterdam on Tuesday. Airport employees had provided the traveler, Edgard Ziebart, with meals, a mosquito net and toothpaste.

