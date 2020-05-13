His briefing on Thursday – The New York Times

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>His briefing on Thursday - The New York Times
%MINIFYHTMLa9bdf0b543d666932a36e7a579b5d46616%

After 23 days without any locally transmitted coronavirus infection, Hong Kong reported two new cases on Wednesday. A third case registered the same day was imported from Pakistan, bringing the city's total number of infections to 1,051.

%MINIFYHTMLa9bdf0b543d666932a36e7a579b5d46617%

Are here the latest coronavirus updates and maps of where the virus has spread.

In other developments:

  • New Zealand reported Wednesday that there were no new coronavirus infections for the second day in a row, and Thailand had no new cases on one day for the first time in more than two months.

  • With the arrival of summer, the European Commission has announced its recommendation to ease travel restrictions in the 27 countries of the European Union. But each country is likely to create its own policies, making travel planning difficult.

  • In the United States, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said that the central bank's efforts to stem damage to the nation's economy would not be enough to tackle a "modern unprecedented,quot; recession. Wall Street shares plummeted after his statement.

  • A German traveler who spent nearly eight weeks at New Delhi International Airport during the coronavirus blockade finally left on a flight to Amsterdam on Tuesday. Airport employees had provided the traveler, Edgard Ziebart, with meals, a mosquito net and toothpaste.

The Times provides free access to much of our coronavirus coverage, and our Coronavirus newsletter, like all of our newsletters, is free. Please consider supporting our journalism with a subscription.

The auto industry was preparing for a brutal year even before the coronavirus left factories, closed dealerships, and sent sales into a freefall. Now, it is a battle for survival.

The great question: Will the crisis change the types of cars buyers want? Gas is cheap, so S.U.V.s could be attractive. But buyers may also want to keep the air cleaner they've experienced. Much will depend on government incentives and regulations. Europe and China are doing more than the United States to promote electric cars.

Environmentalists have repeatedly urged Indonesian officials to close the extreme market in Tomohon, where butchers cut bats, rats, snakes, and lizards taken from the jungle of Sulawesi Island. Now, the coronavirus pandemic is putting pressure on officials to take action.

"The market is like a cafeteria for animal pathogens," said Wiku Adisasmito, the leading expert on Indonesia's coronavirus workforce. "Eating wild animals is the same as playing with fire."

Masks were not required. And although we were confined to an area of ​​a military base, we were still allowed to mingle. After seeing the frantic race to acquire masks in China, the lax guidelines seemed strange to me.

Quarantine # 2: Beijing, After returning to China via South Korea.

Local authorities knew of my stopover in Seoul and wanted to put me in a state-supervised quarantine, possibly at a government site, but I completed this round of home confinement. I only went out a few times to walk the dog, always with a mask on.

I have never heard from the authorities. For me, it was China's response to the epidemic in a nutshell: effective if it is heavy, and not always fail-safe.

Quarantine # 3: The Angels, after being expelled along with other American journalists.

Official guidance on masks was everywhere. The evidence was in ruins. Discrimination against Asian-Americans was on the rise. Although I had my temperature checked at Los Angeles International Airport, someone forgot to pick up the form that I had completed with my local contact information and my health. I didn't realize until later.

For days, I hid in a charming Airbnb cabin in Venice.

Quarantine # 4: Taipei My new reporting base.

After several health checks at the airport, I went straight to my hotel, where I was greeted by a worker wearing a protective suit, mask, and goggles that disinfected my bags. He was the last human being I saw in two weeks.

Every day, I reported my temperature to the hotel and my state of health to the Taiwanese government. Three times a day, a hotel employee stopped by to hang a takeout on a plastic hook that had been attached to the door. After two weeks, I was finally released.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here