Hilarie Burton and children collecting dandelions to make their own wine

The student of & # 39; One Tree Hill & # 39; takes his young children to collect & # 39; buckets and buckets of dandelions & # 39; so you can make your favorite drink in the midst of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Actress Hilarie burton You are adding winemaker to your resume after making a dream to turn dandelions into an evening drink.

First "One Tree Hill"Star and her children went out to the fields surrounding their farm in upstate New York on Sunday, May 10, 2020 and collected" buckets and buckets of dandelions "so Mom could make a batch of wine.

"I separate the dandelion petals from the green stem and let the petals soak in for about three days," explains Hilarie in a recent interview with the SAG Foundation Conversations. "Then you add a little citrus and a lot of sugar and you can buy champagne yeast online."

"It's like making any wine with sugar and yeast and you let it ferment and rest for a couple of months. It tastes like summer. It doesn't taste like wine; you're not going to drink a huge glass."

The mother of two adds, "My favorite book of all time is Ray Bradbury's Dandelion Wine, which I read when I was 19 years old and lived in Manhattan, far from this green. It resonated to me in a way like ' I'm an adult, I'm going to make dandelion wine. It's the summer elixir that you have a small glass for when you're in the middle of winter and you need a break from that. And it's the only alcohol that's good for your liver! "