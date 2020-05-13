Here's why coronavirus infections are so much worse for men: BGR

In general, it was already understood that men are worse than women in the coronavirus pandemic, and that the former was more affected by the virus in terms of the severity of its disease and the frequency of death.

A new study published this week reveals that it may be due to higher concentrations of a particular enzyme in men's blood that helps the virus attack healthy cells.

Healthcare experts discovered fairly early in the US coronavirus pandemic. USA That while no one is really safe from the virus, it is affecting some people more than others.

An example is men versus women, with men tending to suffer from a more serious illness associated with the virus (and even die more frequently) compared to women. For when EE. USA He had conducted around 1.5 million tests in the country, reports showed 56% of those examined at the time were women (only 16% of those who tested positive for the virus). However, approximately 44% of those examined were male, and 23% of them tested positive. "This is for all of our men, regardless of age group," said Dr. Deborah Birx, White House coronavirus response coordinator, during a recent press conference. "If you have symptoms, you should be tested and make sure the test is done."

So what is the reason for the disparity? A new scientific study published this week sheds more light, revealing that men appear to have higher concentrations of a particular enzyme (angiotensin-converting enzyme 2) in their blood compared to women. That enzyme helps the virus attack healthy cells.

The study was published in the European Heart Journal on Monday, and also found that some patients with heart failure, those taking drugs that target the renin-angiotensin-aldosterone system, did not actually have higher concentrations of this enzyme in their blood.

On the results, Dr. Adriaan Voors, professor of cardiology at the University of Groningen Medical Center in the Netherlands and leader of this new study, said: “ACE2 is a receptor on the surface of cells. It binds to the coronavirus and allows it to enter and infect healthy cells after it has been modified by another protein on the cell surface, called TMPRSS2. High levels of ACE2 are present in the lungs and therefore are believed to play a crucial role in the progression of COVID-19 related lung disorders. "

This is also in line with previous research, such as a study of nearly 45,000 cases of COVID-19 by the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention. It found that while the coronavirus death rate was 1.7% for women, it was 2.8% for men. Meanwhile, a study in Italy of 1,591 cases of people admitted to intensive care units showed that around 82% of them were men.

To be clear, what the new research shows, along with previous studies, is that being a man is one that is now considered several risk factors that make people more vulnerable to the coronavirus. With other factors, such as age and poor health (such as the presence of a condition such as diabetes).

