Here's an updated list of positive cases – Up News Info Detroit

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
MICHIGAN (DETROIT Up News Info) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced additional positive cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). This brings the statewide total of COVID-19 cases to 48,391 and 4,714 deaths as of Wednesday at 3 p.m. ITS T.

22,686 people in Michigan have recovered from the coronavirus as of May 8.

  • Recovery Note: During this response, MDHHS is reviewing vital record statistics to identify any case confirmed by the COVID-19 laboratory that is 30 days from its onset of illness to represent recovery status. As the pandemic continues to plague Michigan, this group will expand to include more cases. Recovered is defined as the number of people with a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19 who are alive 30 days after the start (or the reference date if the start is not available). The number of people recovered on May 8, 2020 represents people confirmed by COVID-19 with a start date of April 8, 2020 or earlier. If a person dies from a COVID-related cause,gt; 30 days from start / referral, they are removed from the number of people recovered. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 by jurisdiction updated 05/13/2020
County Confirmed cases Reported deaths
Alcona 4 4 one
Allegan 165 2
Alpena 88 8
Antrim 10
Arenac 28 one
Baraga one
Barry 54 one
Bay 214 10
Benzie 4 4
Berrien 425 26
Branch 84 2
Calhoun 280 17
Cass 44 2
Charlevoix 13 one
Cheboygan 19 one
Chippewa 2
clear 12 2
Clinton 127 10
Crawford 57 4 4
Delta 14 2
Detroit city 9973 1218
Dickinson 5 5 2
Eaton 155 6 6
Ant twenty-one 2
Genesee 1784 227
Gladwin 18 years one
Gogebic 4 4 one
Great tour twenty-one 5 5
Gratiot 3. 4 4 4
Hillsdale 152 22
Houghton 2
Ferret 36 one
Ingham 605 18 years
Ionia 111 3
Iosco 55 8
Isabella 61 7 7
Jackson 405 26
Kalamazoo 643 36
Kalkaska 17 2
Kent 2446 47
lake 2
Lapeer 175 30
Leelanau 9 9
Lenawee 129 129 2
Livingston 378 2. 3
Luce one
Mackinac 6 6
Macomb 6137 717
Manistee eleven
Marquette 51 10
Mason 22
Mecosta sixteen 2
Menominee 6 6
Inland 67 8
Missaukee sixteen one
Monroe 404 18 years
Montcalm 52 one
Montmorency 5 5
Muskegon 406 twenty
Newaygo 37
Oakland 7830 874
Oceana 38 2
Ogemaw fifteen
Osceola 9 9
Oscoda 5 5 one
Otsego 98 10
Ottawa 444 twenty-one
Presque Island eleven
Roscommon twenty
Saginaw 849 90
Sanilac 38 5 5
school 4 4
Shiawassee 213 19
St Clair 373 28
Saint Joseph 76 one
Tuscola 161 17
Van buren 94 4 4
Washtenaw 1210 83
Wayne 8416 938
Wexford eleven 2
MDOC * 2145 56
FCI ** 114 3
Unknown 10 2
Out of state 84
Grand total 48391 4714

* Michigan Department of Corrections

Note on cumulative counts: This report is provisional and is subject to change. As public health investigations of individual cases continue, there will be corrections to the status and details of referred cases that result in changes to this report.The city of Detroit and Wayne County are reported separately.

** Federal Correctional Institute

COVID-19 symptoms can appear as little as two days or up to 14 days after exposure to the virus.

They include:

  • Fever.
  • Cough.
  • Difficulty breathing.

For the latest issues, visit here. Updated daily at 3 p.m. with coronavirus updates included starting at 10 a.m.

