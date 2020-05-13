Here's an updated list of positive cases – Up News Info Detroit

%MINIFYHTMLdb54550f11a2d11c094ca5fd45ca660315%

– The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced additional positive cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). This brings the statewide total of COVID-19 cases to 48,391 and 4,714 deaths as of Wednesday at 3 p.m. ITS T.

22,686 people in Michigan have recovered from the coronavirus as of May 8.

Recovery Note: During this response, MDHHS is reviewing vital record statistics to identify any case confirmed by the COVID-19 laboratory that is 30 days from its onset of illness to represent recovery status. As the pandemic continues to plague Michigan, this group will expand to include more cases. Recovered is defined as the number of people with a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19 who are alive 30 days after the start (or the reference date if the start is not available). The number of people recovered on May 8, 2020 represents people confirmed by COVID-19 with a start date of April 8, 2020 or earlier. If a person dies from a COVID-related cause,gt; 30 days from start / referral, they are removed from the number of people recovered. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 by jurisdiction updated 05/13/2020 County Confirmed cases Reported deaths Alcona 4 4 one Allegan 165 2 Alpena 88 8 Antrim 10 Arenac 28 one Baraga one Barry 54 one Bay 214 10 Benzie 4 4 Berrien 425 26 Branch 84 2 Calhoun 280 17 Cass 44 2 Charlevoix 13 one Cheboygan 19 one Chippewa 2 clear 12 2 Clinton 127 10 Crawford 57 4 4 Delta 14 2 Detroit city 9973 1218 Dickinson 5 5 2 Eaton 155 6 6 Ant twenty-one 2 Genesee 1784 227 Gladwin 18 years one Gogebic 4 4 one Great tour twenty-one 5 5 Gratiot 3. 4 4 4 Hillsdale 152 22 Houghton 2 Ferret 36 one Ingham 605 18 years Ionia 111 3 Iosco 55 8 Isabella 61 7 7 Jackson 405 26 Kalamazoo 643 36 Kalkaska 17 2 Kent 2446 47 lake 2 Lapeer 175 30 Leelanau 9 9 Lenawee 129 129 2 Livingston 378 2. 3 Luce one Mackinac 6 6 Macomb 6137 717 Manistee eleven Marquette 51 10 Mason 22 Mecosta sixteen 2 Menominee 6 6 Inland 67 8 Missaukee sixteen one Monroe 404 18 years Montcalm 52 one Montmorency 5 5 Muskegon 406 twenty Newaygo 37 Oakland 7830 874 Oceana 38 2 Ogemaw fifteen Osceola 9 9 Oscoda 5 5 one Otsego 98 10 Ottawa 444 twenty-one Presque Island eleven Roscommon twenty Saginaw 849 90 Sanilac 38 5 5 school 4 4 Shiawassee 213 19 St Clair 373 28 Saint Joseph 76 one Tuscola 161 17 Van buren 94 4 4 Washtenaw 1210 83 Wayne 8416 938 Wexford eleven 2 MDOC * 2145 56 FCI ** 114 3 Unknown 10 2 Out of state 84 Grand total 48391 4714

* Michigan Department of Corrections

Note on cumulative counts: This report is provisional and is subject to change. As public health investigations of individual cases continue, there will be corrections to the status and details of referred cases that result in changes to this report.The city of Detroit and Wayne County are reported separately.

** Federal Correctional Institute

COVID-19 symptoms can appear as little as two days or up to 14 days after exposure to the virus.

They include:

Fever.

Cough.

Difficulty breathing.

For the latest issues, visit here. Updated daily at 3 p.m. with coronavirus updates included starting at 10 a.m.

