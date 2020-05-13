Here's an updated list of positive cases – Up News Info Detroit

%MINIFYHTMLdca91f3ff4b0d4e50a5eb376d66abb9315%

– The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced additional positive cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). This brings the statewide total of COVID-19 cases to 48,021 and 4,674 deaths as of Tuesday at 3 p.m. ITS T.

22,686 people in Michigan have recovered from the coronavirus as of May 8.

Recovery Note: During this response, MDHHS is reviewing vital record statistics to identify any case confirmed by the COVID-19 laboratory that is 30 days from its onset of illness to represent recovery status. As the pandemic continues to plague Michigan, this group will expand to include more cases. Recovered is defined as the number of people with a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19 who are alive 30 days after the start (or the reference date if the start is not available). The number of people recovered on May 8, 2020 represents people confirmed by COVID-19 with a start date of April 8, 2020 or earlier. If a person dies from a COVID-related cause,gt; 30 days from start / referral, they are removed from the number of people recovered. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases by jurisdiction updated 12/5/2020 County Confirmed cases Reported deaths Alcona 4 4 one Allegan 161 2 Alpena 87 8 Antrim 10 Arenac 28 one Baraga one Barry 52 one Bay 214 10 Benzie 4 4 Berrien 411 25 Branch 82 2 Calhoun 275 17 Cass 43 2 Charlevoix 13 one Cheboygan 19 one Chippewa 2 clear 12 2 Clinton 126 10 Crawford 57 4 4 Delta 14 2 Detroit city 9897 1213 Dickinson 5 5 2 Eaton 152 6 6 Ant twenty-one 2 Genesee 1782 225 Gladwin 18 years one Gogebic 4 4 one Great tour twenty-one 5 5 Gratiot 33 4 4 Hillsdale 152 22 Houghton 2 Ferret 36 one Ingham 594 17 Ionia 110 3 Iosco 55 8 Isabella 61 7 7 Jackson 401 26 Kalamazoo 636 36 Kalkaska 17 2 Kent 2416 Four. Five lake 2 Lapeer 175 30 Leelanau 9 9 Lenawee 129 129 2 Livingston 377 22 Luce one Mackinac 6 6 Macomb 6097 710 Manistee eleven Marquette 51 10 Mason 2. 3 Mecosta sixteen 2 Menominee 6 6 Inland 67 8 Missaukee sixteen one Monroe 399 18 years Montcalm 47 one Montmorency 5 5 Muskegon 401 twenty Newaygo 36 Oakland 7784 872 Oceana 3. 4 one Ogemaw fifteen Osceola 9 9 Oscoda 5 5 one Otsego 98 10 Ottawa 430 twenty Presque Island eleven Roscommon twenty Saginaw 829 87 Sanilac 38 5 5 school 4 4 Shiawassee 214 18 years St Clair 366 28 Saint Joseph 71 one Tuscola 162 17 Van buren 94 4 4 Washtenaw 1206 82 Wayne 8377 927 Wexford eleven 2 MDOC * 2144 55 FCI ** 114 3 Unknown 8 2 Out of state 75 Grand total 48021 4674

* Michigan Department of Corrections

Note on cumulative counts: This report is provisional and is subject to change. As public health investigations of individual cases continue, there will be corrections to the status and details of referred cases that result in changes to this report.The city of Detroit and Wayne County are reported separately.

** Federal Correctional Institute

COVID-19 symptoms can appear as little as two days or up to 14 days after exposure to the virus.

They include:

Fever.

Cough.

Difficulty breathing.

For the latest issues, visit here. Updated daily at 3 p.m. with coronavirus updates included starting at 10 a.m.

