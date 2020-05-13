Home Entertainment Here is why the late Sridevi kept the name of her daughter...

Here is why the late Sridevi kept the name of her daughter Janhvi

Daughter of the late Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor impressed the audience for his first film Dhadak, directed by Shashank Khaitan. The novice's elegance, calm demeanor, and charming smile quickly made a place in the hearts of the audience. But do you know the story behind what Janhvi Kapoor was called? The latest reports claim that the late Sridevi named her daughter Janhvi after her favorite character in the movie Judaai (19997) that was produced by her husband Boney Kapoor. Sridevi was inspired by the name of Urmila Matondkar's character in the movie.

Janhvi Kapoor

