Heather Morris was mortified after nude photos leaked 10 years ago

It has been about a decade since Heather Morris He was attacked in a nude photo leak.

The 33-year-old actress looked back at the time in an honest Instagram post on Tuesday.

"Okay, over 10 years ago, some … nude photos leaked from me and from many other actresses in the industry," Joy star wrote. "Saying I was MORTIFIED is an understatement; my body was and still is part of my job and I felt like I couldn't even walk around my workplace thinking everyone had seen every part of me (a couple of sarcastic comments from co-stars (came) on my way that didn't help) ".

Brittany Pierce's celebrity continued to write about the impact, noting that "to this day,quot; is "VERY sacred,quot; about how she chooses to "show herself,quot; and "definitely,quot; not yet "feels 100 percent comfortable in nothing risky." "

"But, so as not to push myself to feel like I need to be a twig or a certain weight / shape / size (it's honestly a concept that I've come to terms with that my body is beautiful regardless) … I recently started @barrys 30 day challenge and I just want to say that during this quarantine I feel the best I have felt in over a decade, "she wrote alongside a photo of herself in a bikini. "It's a big challenge and difficult, but I just want to say … no one is ashamed of who we are and just kick ass when we want and feel good about ourselves, okay !? I'm done."