Heather Morris was mortified after nude photos leaked 10 years ago

It has been about a decade since Heather Morris He was attacked in a nude photo leak.
The 33-year-old actress looked back at the time in an honest Instagram post on Tuesday.
"Okay, over 10 years ago, some … nude photos leaked from me and from many other actresses in the industry," Joy star wrote. "Saying I was MORTIFIED is an understatement; my body was and still is part of my job and I felt like I couldn't even walk around my workplace thinking everyone had seen every part of me (a couple of sarcastic comments from co-stars (came) on my way that didn't help) ".
Brittany Pierce's celebrity continued to write about the impact, noting that "to this day,quot; is "VERY sacred,quot; about how she chooses to "show herself,quot; and "definitely,quot; not yet "feels 100 percent comfortable in nothing risky." "
"But, so as not to push myself to feel like I need to be a twig or a certain weight / shape / size (it's honestly a concept that I've come to terms with that my body is beautiful regardless) … I recently started @barrys 30 day challenge and I just want to say that during this quarantine I feel the best I have felt in over a decade, "she wrote alongside a photo of herself in a bikini. "It's a big challenge and difficult, but I just want to say … no one is ashamed of who we are and just kick ass when we want and feel good about ourselves, okay !? I'm done."
In 2010, photos of Morris nude models were posted online. Just a few years later, in 2012, she was attacked again, along with several other actresses, and photos of the celebrity leaked online.
After reading his recent post, several fans left heartfelt messages in the comment section. Morris thanked them for their "kind and supportive words."
