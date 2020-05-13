Heather Morris talks about fear of showing her body in Bikini's first post since nude photos were leaked

Instagram

Years after being the victim of the hacking scandal, the actress known as Brittany S. Pierce in & # 39; Glee & # 39; He talks about how the exposure of his private photos affected his life and work.

Ex "Joy"star Heather Morris She has shared her first bikini photo online since a hacking attack exposed her most intimate photos eight years ago.

The 33-year-old man was among a number of celebrities, including Kirsten Dunst and Jennifer Lawrence, whose private photos were leaked online and admits that the scandal forced her to "fade into the abyss."

But now, after becoming a mother twice and feeling good about life again, Morris is happy to show off her beautiful body.

"Okay, over 10 years ago, some of the nude photos leaked from me and from many other actresses in the industry," she captioned her new bikini photo. "Saying I was MORTIFIED is an understatement; my body was and still is part of my job and I felt like I couldn't even walk around my workplace thinking that everyone had seen every part of me (a couple of sarcastic comments from the game of co -stars in my way that didn't help) (sic) ".

"Shortly after she vanished into the abyss, I had two children and became a mother, so to this day, I have been VERY sacred about how I show myself and definitely still don't feel comfortable with anything risky (sic). But, so as not to push to feel like I need to be a twig or a certain weight / shape / size (it's honestly a concept that I've come to terms with that my body is beautiful regardless) … I recently started the @barrys 30 challenge days and I just want to say that during this quarantine I feel the best I have felt in over a decade. "

"It is a challenge and it is difficult, but I just want to say … that nobody is ashamed of who we are and just kick a little when we want and feel good about ourselves, ok (sic) !!?"