Health experts analyzing how children who test positive for COVID-19 are also suffering from rare diseases – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – There is a new concern for parents when it comes to the coronavirus: Some children across the country have become ill with an inflammatory syndrome similar to Kawasaki disease. Doctors are now looking for the connection between the syndrome and COVID-19.

It is not a new disease, but its possible connection to the coronavirus is that most of the children who developed the syndrome also tested positive for COVID-19 or its antibodies.

"The mystery is why one child is affected by this and another is not, and that's what we don't really know," said Julie Linderman, M.D., a pediatrician at Inwood Village Pediatrics.

Three children in New York died from the mysterious illness, and dozens became ill. Symptoms include a high fever for at least five days, swollen lymph nodes, abdominal pain, a rash, and changes in skin or lip color.

%MINIFYHTMLe705665f9cd72d59e2eb1516edd5926115%

Dr. Linderman said it is rare and treatable when diagnosed.

"What is dangerous is that this tends to affect the medium-sized arteries, specifically the coronary arteries. And that puts children at risk for an aneurysm if left untreated, "he said.

She said it is something we could see here that North Texas school districts are also considering.

Dallas ISD said it started discussions last week about this new development. Your health services department is reviewing current processes and working on guidance documents.

Fort Worth ISD said it will keep an eye on the guidance of local and national public health professionals and consider everything that threatens students and staff.

New York City issued a health alert on the cases last week. Hospitals in at least six states have reported similar cases, but none have been reported in Texas.