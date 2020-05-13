HBO Max Sets Premiere Dates for Season 2 of "Doom Patrol" Plus – Up News Info

HBO Max has set the release dates for the second wave of Max Originals after the May 27 release. It begins June 18 with the first season of the GoodStory Entertainment children's series. Karma. Release dates have also been set for scripted comedy. Frayed, DC Universe season 2 Doom Patrol andfour Adventure time three-part special docuseries and comedians Amy Schumer Waiting for amy, among others. Also, Seth Rogen's role American pickle It will have its world premiere on August 6.

HBO's summer releases will also be available on the platform as they debut on HBO, including, I can destroy you, starring Michaela Coel; the 1930s Los Angeles drama Perry Mason; the six-part documentary series I will leave in the dark; the fourth season of the anthology series Room 104; and dramatic series Lovecraft Country.

Full list of release dates below:

Thursday June 18

Karma (GoodStory Entertainment), all season 1

Thursday June 25

Doom Patrol (DC Universe), new season 2

Esme & Roy (animated; Sesame Workshop), new season 2

Search Party (TBS), new season 3

Adventure Time: Distant Lands – BMO (animated; Cartoon Network Studios), one-hour special

Thursday, July 9

Waiting for Amy (produced by Amy Schumer), three part documentary series

Close Enough (animated; Cartoon Network Studios), Season 1

Thursday July 16

The House of Ho (Wallin Chambers Entertainment / Lionsgate Television), docuseries, Season 1

Thursday, July 23

Tig n ’Seek (animated; Cartoon Network Studios), Season 1

Thursday, July 30

Frayed (Merman / Guesswork Television / Sky / Create NSW), US release

The Dog House (Five Mile Films / Channel 4), US release

Thursday August 6

American Pickle feature film (Warner Max)

"Shortly after the initial launch, our monthly strategy goes into effect as we introduce new originals every month throughout the year," said Kevin Reilly, Chief Content Officer, HBO Max, President, TNT, TBS and truTV.

"We want to provide the public with a broad and consistent stream of high-quality programming across all genres," added Sarah Aubrey, director of original content for HBO Max. From intimate scripts and documentaries, to premium animations for kids and adults, to team feature films at the top of their game, our creators bring everything, each with their own unique version, building a list of originals that are not nothing less than incredible. "



HBO ORIGINALS AVAILABLE ON THE SECOND WAVE

KARMA

Karma It takes sixteen contestants, ages 12 to 15, completely out of the net, away from parents and the normal comforts of home, to solve puzzles and overcome physical challenges, with the laws of karma that set the rules. This series of adventure contests, led by YouTube presenter Michelle Khare, will test the mental and physical stamina of your young contestants as they unravel how their social actions impact their success in the game. Focus, dedication, humility, growth, connection, change and patience are the way to become the "Champion of Karma". But more importantly, players learn one of life's deepest lessons: "What you give, you come back."

Karma It is produced by JD Roth, Adam Greener and Sara Hansemenn for GoodStory Entertainment with Fred Pichel as showrunner and executive producer.

ADVENTURE TIME: DISTANT LANDS – BMO

Return to the Land of Ooo and beyond in Adventure Time: Distant Lands. Based on the Adventure Time animated series created by Pendleton Ward and produced by Adam Muto, these four specials explore the invisible corners of the world with familiar and new characters. The first of these specials is BMO, which follows the adorable little robot in a new adventure. When there is a deadly space emergency in the furthest reaches of the galaxy, there is only one hero to call, and it's probably not BMO. Except this time it is!

Adventure Time: Distant Lands – BMO is produced by Cartoon Network Studios.

DOOM PATROL SEASON TWO

DC's weirdest hero group: Cliff Steele, aka Robotman (Brendan Fraser), Larry Trainor, aka Negative Man (Matt Bomer), Rita Farr, aka Elasti-Woman (April Bowlby), Jane, aka Crazy Jane (Diane Guerrero ) and Victor Stone, aka Cyborg (Joivan Wade): They have returned to save the world. That is, if they can find a way to grow … both figuratively and literally. After Mr. Nobody's defeat, the Doom Patrol members are now found in a small size and stranded on Cliff's toy race car track. Here they begin to deal with their feelings of betrayal by Niles Caulder, aka The Chief (Timothy Dalton), as they confront their own personal luggage. And as each member faces the challenge of growing beyond their own past traumatic experiences, they must come together to embrace and protect the newest member of the family: Dorothy Spinner (Abigail Shapiro), the daughter of Niles, whose powers remain a mysterious but real threat. to bring the end of the world.

Doom Patrol is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television with Jeremy Carver, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Chris Dingess as executive producers. With episodes debuting simultaneously in DC UNIVERSE, the series is based on characters created for DC by Arnold Drake, Bob Haney, and Bruno Premiani.

ESME AND ROY

Esme and Roy are best friends, and the best monsters in Monsterdale! The animated series from the creators of Sesame Street will bring little viewers into a colorful world where even the smallest monsters can overcome great challenges together.

The series is produced by Sesame Workshop.

FIND PARTY

Search Party is a comedy thriller about a group of privileged and selfish twentysomethings whose search for a long lost friend takes them down a shocking and dark path of no return. Seasons one and two of the series will be available on HBO Max at launch on May 27. Season 3, set to premiere on June 25, finds the gang rampaged in the century-long trial after Dory (Alia Shawkat) and Drew (John Reynolds) are charged in the semi-accidental murder of a private investigator. . As Elliott (John Early) and Portia (Meredith Hagner) grapple with whether or not to testify as witnesses, the friends face off against each other and place themselves in the national spotlight. Dory's sanity begins to fracture, and it becomes increasingly clear that the group may not be having lunch again for long enough.

Search Party is an executive production of Sarah-Violet Bliss, Charles Rogers, Michael Showalter and Lilly Burns and Tony Hernández of Jax Media.

CLOSE ENOUGH

From JG Quintel, creator of the Emmy award-winning regular show, comes Close Enough, an animated surreal comedy about a married couple, their five-year-old daughter, and their two best friends / divorced roommates, all living together on the east side of The Angels. They are navigating that time of transition in their 30s when life is about growing, but not getting old. It's all about juggling work, kids, and chasing your dreams, while avoiding time traveling snails, stripper clowns, and killer mannequins. Your life may not be ideal, but for now, it's close enough.

Close Enough is created by JG Quintel and produced by Cartoon Network Studios.

WAITING AMY

Expecting Amy is an unfiltered three-part documentary showcasing the struggle, strength, and ambition that has made Amy Schumer one of the singular comic voices of all time. It takes viewers behind the scenes as Schumer struggles through an extraordinarily difficult pregnancy as he documents the formation of a comedy special. Schumer continues on tour to prepare for the recording in Chicago that she is not sure she can perform. She focuses on completely closing the curtain on her marriage to husband Chris Fischer, and the journey to her diagnosis on the autism spectrum. From hospitalizations to hanging out in front of a crowd of thousands, to quiet moments at home with his family, Schumer shares it all. Starting the day she found out she was pregnant, through the birth of her son, she shows off her amazing journey down the road, revealing the challenges of pregnancy, marriage, and running to create a special stand. Expect Amy to offer a hilarious and raw 360-degree look at this new stage in her life. It's like Jerry Seinfeld's movie "Comedian" if he had been pregnant. With her family and friends on the journey to support and keep her sane and balanced, she does it all with perseverance, heart and the invaluable sense of humor for which she is known.

Produced by Schumer, Expecting Amy is directed and edited by Alexander Hammer, whose past work includes Beyoncé's Homecoming: A Film.

HO HOUSE

Patriarch Binh Ho and his wife Hue Ho migrated from Vietnam to the United States with little money, relying on hard work to establish the ultimate American dream. The powerful couple has built a multi-million dollar bank, a real estate development company, and a new generation of American Hos. The series draws the curtain back on their lavish Houston lifestyle and shows the close family connections that bind them, as well as the outrageous multi-generational drama that ensues. The featured family includes Patriarch Binh Ho, Matriarch Hue Ho, daughter Judy Ho, son Washington Ho, and wife Lesley Ho, Aunt Tina, and cousin Sammy.

Executive Katy Wallin, Stephanie Bloch Chambers, and Nick Lee produce the nonfiction series with executive co-producers Amanda Ly and Rosalina Lydster. The House of Ho is produced by Wallin Chambers Entertainment in association with Lionsgate Television.

TIG N ’SEEK

From creator Myke Chilian, Tig n ’Seek follows a cheerful and eccentric 8-year-old boy named Tiggy and his cat, Gweeseek. Tiggy not only works in the Lost and Found Department, she finds lost and found throughout the city of Wee-Gee, she also lives there! Although he tries to help his friends whenever he can, his excessive enthusiasm and neurotic quirks often lead to chaos in the Department. Tiggy's companion and best friend is his cat, Gweeseek. She is a funny and friendly kitten who appears to be a normal cat, but is also capable of inventing extraordinary gadgets to help her friends in times of need. Join Tig n ’Seek as they navigate the weird daily dilemmas of working in the Lost and Found Department.

Tig n ’Seek is produced by Cartoon Network Studios.

THE HOUSE OF THE DOG

There are almost nine million dogs in Britain, but finding the right home for them is not always easy. Located in a rural British dog rescue center famous for its commitment to uniting homeless dogs with new owners, The Dog House bears witness to the joy, comedy, and pathos of the human-dog dating experience. Each episode records the arrival of unwanted pets, complete with heartbreaking stories of neglect. At the same time, they tell stories of families, couples, and singles, all with their own luggage of heartwarming and heartwarming history and hoping that their lives can be transformed with the introduction of a new four-legged friend. The climax of each story is the theater of the meeting. Multiple fixed cameras mounted inside a special pen observe every beat of the first meetings between the dogs and their possible new owners. Will the nervous dog come out of its shell? Will there be a connection? Will lives be changed forever?

Produced by Five Mile Films, The Dog House is distributed by Channel 4 in the UK.

FRAYED

Set in 1989, this comedy follows the journey of Sammy Cooper, a fabulously wealthy London housewife who is forced to return to her hometown in Newcastle, Australia. Upon returning home, Sammy must revisit her past and the events that led to her running away as a teenager years ago.

Frayed stars creator, writer, and producer Sarah Kendall. Clelia Mountford, Sharon Horgan, Kevin Whyte, Morwenna Gordon, Rick Kalowski and Que Minh Luu are executive producers. Frayed is a Merman production in association with Guesswork Television for ABC (Australia) and Sky (UK) in association with Create NSW. The series is distributed by NBCUniversal Global Distribution on behalf of Sky Studios.