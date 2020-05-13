HBO Max, Developing Stephen King / Joe Hill's 'Throttle' Novel – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: HBO Max is in the early stages of developing a feature adaptation for Trottle novel, which was co-written by Stephen King and his son Joe Hill, who is NYT's best-selling author Firefighter and Strange time. Leigh Dana Jackson, co-executive producer on the Netflix series Picking up Dion, will write the script, which will be produced by David S. Goyer and Keith Levine through their Phantom Four label.

Throttle follows a father and son-led biker gang who are terrified of a large flatbed truck on an isolated stretch of the American desert. The story was first published in 2009 in an anthology titled He Is Legend and was followed by a 2012 comic adaptation by IDW Publishing.

Throttle follows a father and son-led biker gang who are terrified of a large flatbed truck on an isolated stretch of the American desert. The story was first published in 2009 in an anthology titled He Is Legend and was followed by a 2012 comic adaptation by IDW Publishing.

Hill's second novel, Horns, became a movie starring Daniel Radcliffe, and his third, NOS4A2, adapted to a television series on AMC with the second season in June. Plus, a television version of his best-selling comic book series Locke and Key, She is currently on Netflix and renewed for Season 2. Hill is represented by Hotchkiss Daily & Associates.

Goyer and Levine recently produced the next Keri Russell horror photo, Antlers (along with Guillermo Del Toro) as well as the Sundance movie The house of the night. Both films will be released by Searchlight Pictures. They also have in their canon Tomorrow's war starring Chris Pratt in Paramount and Skydance, a Hellraiser restart set to Spyglass, action / suspense Rogue in STX, an Omen prequel to 20th Century Studios. Goyer, who acts as showrunner for the Apple / Skydance series, Foundation for Apple / Skydance, is represented by John LaViolette.

Jackson is currently adapting and executive producing The ghost that sat by the door series for FX / Fox 21, with Lee Daniels and Marc Velez producing and Gerard McMurray attached to direct. He is represented by The Gotham Group and Michael Schenkman.