Half of all Facebook moderators can develop mental health problems.

In November 2018 I received a message that changed my life. A person who worked as a Facebook moderator in Phoenix through a company called Cognizant asked to speak on the phone and to talk about something she was seeing there. His experiences surprised me, and after I wrote about what he and his colleagues were going through The edge, they were going to surprise many more people.

It was an office where moderators would have panic attacks while still in training, traumatized by daily exposure to blood and other disturbing posts. Where ever-changing content policies and demands for near-perfect precision could make the job itself impossible. And where months of analysis of conspiracy theories led some moderators to adopt marginal views, walking around the building insisting that the earth is flat.

I wrote about the experiences of a dozen current and former moderators on the Phoenix site last February. A few months later, after hearing from employees that conditions at the Cognizant site in Tampa were even bleaker, I traveled there and spoke to a dozen other workers. There I learned of a stressed moderator who died of a heart attack at his desk at the age of 42. I learned of multiple sexual harassment lawsuits that had been filed against various workers at the site. And I met three brave former moderators who violated their confidentiality agreements to describe their working conditions on camera.

By then, a lawsuit by a former moderator named Selena Scola, who accused Facebook of creating an unsafe workplace that had caused mental health problems, was making its way through the courts. And on Friday, attorneys filed a preliminary settlement in the case. I wrote about it today in The edge:

In a historical recognition of the cost that content moderation has on its workforce, Facebook agreed to pay current and former moderators $ 52 million to compensate them for mental health problems developed at work. In a preliminary settlement filed Friday in San Mateo Superior Court, the social network agreed to pay damages to American moderators and provide them with more advice while they work. Each moderator will receive a minimum of $ 1,000 and will be eligible for additional compensation if they are diagnosed with PTSD or related conditions. The settlement covers 11,250 moderators, and attorneys in the case believe that up to half of them may be eligible to receive an additional payment related to mental health issues associated with their time working for Facebook, including depression and addiction. "We are very pleased that Facebook worked with us to create an unprecedented program to help people do work that was unimaginable even a few years ago," Steve Williams, an attorney for the plaintiffs, said in a statement. "The damage this job can suffer is real and serious."

After a year of reporting on the lives of these moderators, I also described the people doing the work for Google and YouTube, it was clear to me that a percentage of people working as moderators will suffer long-term mental health consequences. But what is that percentage?

Last year I posted a leaked audio from a Facebook meeting in which CEO Mark Zuckerberg recognized this range of experiences. "Within a population of 30,000 people, there will be a distribution of experiences that people have," said Zuckerberg, referring to the number of people Facebook has working on trust and security issues around the world. "We want to do everything we can to make sure that even the people who are having the worst experiences, that we are making sure to support them as best we can."

One of the most interesting aspects of today's news is that it begins to answer the question of how many moderators are affected. The design of a settlement required Facebook's attorneys and the plaintiffs to estimate how many people would file claims. And the number is much higher than I had imagined.

This lawsuit only covers people who have worked for Facebook through external providers in the United States from 2015 to today, a group estimated to be 11,250 people in size. (A similar lawsuit is still pending in Ireland covering European workers.) Both Facebook and the plaintiffs' attorneys consulted with experts in post-traumatic stress and indirect trauma. Based on those discussions, an attorney for the plaintiffs told me that until means, medium Class members are expected to qualify for additional payments.

In other words, if you become a Facebook moderator, a legal precedent suggests that you have a one in two chance of experiencing negative mental health consequences for doing the job.

Maybe those odds decrease as Facebook implements some of the other changes they agreed to in the deal, such as providing more advice and offering workers tools to adjust the content they're seeing, turning it black and white, turning off the default audio, and so on. But the risk to human life is real and will not disappear.

Another aspect to consider: how much will the average moderator be paid as a result of the settlement? The $ 52 million figure is less impressive considering that 32.7 percent of the total has gone to lawyers in the case, leaving the remaining $ 35 million for everyone else.

The deal was designed to compensate tiered moderators. The first tier awards $ 1,000 to everyone, hoping that the moderators will use the money to get a mental health checkup from a doctor. For those who have just been diagnosed or are already diagnosed, the settlement provides an additional $ 1,500 to $ 6,000 depending on the severity of their cases. And then moderators can also present evidence of distress suffered as a result of their work to earn up to $ 50,000 per person in damages.

The sums could be much smaller depending on how many class members apply and are eligible for benefits beyond the first $ 1,000. If half the class were eligible for additional mental health benefits and received the same compensation, which will not be the case, but may be useful for rough estimation purposes, $ 4,222.22 would be available per moderator.

In my Twitter responses, many people opposed the size of the payment, arguing that it should have been much higher. Here, for example, is the person who called the deal "A day of random market fluctuation in Facebook earnings." I won't argue here: Many of these content moderation roles are essentially first responders, not as different as you might think from police officers and paramedics, and they deserve closer compensation and benefits to the service they provide and risks they are running.

I called Shawn Speagle, a former Facebook moderator who worked on the Tampa site, to tell me what he thought. Speagle, who was not involved in the lawsuit, worked for Cognizant from March to October 2018. During that time, he was exposed to videos of extreme violence and animal abuse almost daily, and began to overeat and experience night terrors. . After being fired, he was diagnosed with PTSD.

He said a year of psychiatric care had helped him significantly with his symptoms, but also that the things he had seen haunt him. "It has been a very long journey," Speagle told me Tuesday. "It has been very difficult to forget many of those things. You never do, you only have it forever. Even though it was only seen on a screen, those lives will never come back. I just wish Facebook would recognize it."

Speagle said he was sometimes embarrassed to describe his post-traumatic stress disorder to others, concerned that they did not believe a person could develop the condition by reviewing Facebook posts. "There were many times that it was humiliating," he said. But psychiatrists helped him understand that the phenomenon known as indirect trauma (seeing others experience pain) is real and can be dangerous. Since then he became a public school teacher.

I asked him what he thought of the payment he might now be eligible for.

"It would be fine without receiving money," Speagle told me. "I just wanted to get this done. When I did the work on Facebook, they told me that I was making the world a better place for animals and young people. The reason I showed up was to stay true to that. Money and a lawsuit have nothing to do with what I did. "

