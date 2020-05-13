Hailey Bieber says starting birth control caused her to develop acne in adulthood

Hailey Bieber he is becoming sincere about acne.

On Wednesday, the model talked about her skincare trip during an episode of her and Justin BieberFacebook watch series The Biebers on duty. While treating the singer "Yummy,quot; with a facial at home, she explained that she noticed a negative change in her complexion when birth control began.

"Actually, in the last year, I also started having a little bit of acne on my IUD because I had never been on birth control before, so my hormones were a little off balance," Hailey recalled. "But for me, my place was my forehead … it would be, like, a little pattern."

Earlier in the episode, the model admitted that she had been genetically blessed with a fair complexion and shared that her new skincare issues threw her into a loop. "I hid it very well. As you said, because when you're used to having good skin, the smallest thing feels bad, like the end of the world," he continued, adding, "And I've never experienced acne like that, or pimples. like that, before. "