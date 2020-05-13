Hailey Bieber says starting birth control caused her to develop acne in adulthood

Hailey Bieber he is becoming sincere about acne.
On Wednesday, the model talked about her skincare trip during an episode of her and Justin BieberFacebook watch series The Biebers on duty. While treating the singer "Yummy,quot; with a facial at home, she explained that she noticed a negative change in her complexion when birth control began.
"Actually, in the last year, I also started having a little bit of acne on my IUD because I had never been on birth control before, so my hormones were a little off balance," Hailey recalled. "But for me, my place was my forehead … it would be, like, a little pattern."
Earlier in the episode, the model admitted that she had been genetically blessed with a fair complexion and shared that her new skincare issues threw her into a loop. "I hid it very well. As you said, because when you're used to having good skin, the smallest thing feels bad, like the end of the world," he continued, adding, "And I've never experienced acne like that, or pimples. like that, before. "
Then she credited her with taking Spironolactone, a popular acne medication, to get her skin and hormones back to normal.
Still on the subject of skin, Justin spoke about his own struggles with acne. "I always thought, when I started getting acne a little while ago, it would come out if I got really stressed, but it would never stay," she shared. "But now it's like, now, like, so cystic and it's like bubbly and it won't go away."
"I mean, it definitely bothers me. I'm wearing a hat a lot more, which probably makes things worse, but I mean, who likes acne? It's the worst," Justin continued. "It's the worst thing for your self-confidence because, like, you know, especially because all of these filters on Instagram, you know, people look perfect with their skin and you feel like that's reality. But actually, a lot of people probably have bad skin "
GAMR / LALO / BACKGRID
Proud of the couple for their transparency on the subject, Justin added: "So that's why it's good to do things like this to show people that, you know, people fight with their skin, you're not alone and we & # 39; re on this together. "
Skincare is a popular topic of conversation about The Biebers on duty. Last week, the "Baby,quot; singer shared some of the ways his wife helped him maintain a blemish-free complexion as they continue to practice social distancing, telling viewers, "She's been pricking and pricking my skin." . "He puts serum on me and puts masks on me."
As for Hailey's skincare routine, she shared, "I stay on a very strict regimen. There is never a time that I fall asleep without washing my face. I never sleep with makeup on," she notes that she also drinks. a lot of water.
Grateful for Hailey's experience in skincare, Justin said, "You've already helped me with my self-confidence, even just to get my skin the way it is now."
%MINIFYHTML4ad35ba61579ae7f5d41c42df6133e0117%