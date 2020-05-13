Hackers threaten to leak data from law firm representing Lady GaGa, Drake, Nicki Minaj and more

WENN

Grubman Shire Meiselas and Sacks, whose clients include a number of high-profile stars, admits that their site has been compromised by hackers demanding $ 21 million.

The personal data of top stars is in danger of being leaked online after hackers attacked a law firm representing A-list celebrities like Lady Gaga, Duck and Nicki Minaj. Up to 756 gigabytes of data, including contracts and personal emails, have been stolen from Grubman Shire Meiselas & Sacks after hackers compromised the law firm's site.

"We can confirm that we have been the victims of a cyber attack," a representative of the firm said in a statement. "We have notified our clients and our staff. We have recruited the world's experts who specialize in this area, and we are working 24 hours to address these issues."

The criminals have allegedly shared images of a contract to VirginWorld Tour 2019-20 and threatened to disclose to the public more personal data of the company's customers, if they do not pay the $ 21 million they are demanding. Sources said Tuesday, May 12, that the FBI opened an investigation.

U2, Weekend, Lil nas x, Lebron James, Mike Tyson, Priyanka Chopra, Robert de Niro, Bruce Springsteen, Mariah Carey, Mary J. Blige and Spike Lee are among other famous clients of the law firm. The Daily Beast also reports that the film has represented companies like HBO, EMI Music Group, MTV, Playboy Enterprises, Spotify, and many others.

Hackers, allegedly known as REvil or Sodinokibi, previously attacked currency exchange company Travelex with ransonware in January. Ransonware is a type of malicious software that encrypts data until a ransom is paid, usually in untraceable cryptocurrency Bitcoin.

Brett Callow, a threat analyst at cybersecurity firm Emsisoft, chimed in: "Businesses in this position do not have good options available to them. Failure to pay on demand will result in the release of the information; payment simply They will get them a pink promise from criminals that the stolen data will be removed. "

"These incidents are becoming increasingly common and increasingly worrying," he added. "And the incidents involving law firms are even more concerning because of the sensitivity of the data they have."