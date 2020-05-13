Grubhub: Uber approaches Grubhub with takeover offer: Sources – Latest news

Uber is in negotiations to buy online food delivery company Grubhub in a stock deal, according to people familiar with the matter.

A merger could give the losing money Uber Eats restaurant delivery service an edge over market leader DoorDash at a time when the coronavirus pandemic has disrupted Uber's core business of moving people from one location to another. other.

Uber and Grubhub are still haggling over the deal's stock exchange relationship, and there is no certainty that they will reach a deal, the sources said.

The potential acquisition suggests that the Silicon Valley disruptor is doubling down on its fastest growing service in a fight to adapt to what is likely to be a long business disruption.

"This would be an aggressive move by Uber to eliminate a major competitor on the Uber Eats front and further consolidate its market position," Wedbush analysts said in a client note.

It could turn the busy "US food delivery market into a two-horse race," said CFRA Research analyst Angelo Zino. Grubhub shares closed 13.6% to $ 60.39, while Uber earnings rose 2.4% to $ 32.40.

A Uber spokesman said the company does not respond to "speculative mergers and acquisitions." Grubhub, in a statement, did not confirm the talks, but said "the consolidation could make sense in our industry."

Experts say consolidation is long overdue in space, where demand from concerned and confined consumers is increasing. DoorDash had a 42% share of food delivery sales in March 2020, up from 20% for Uber Eats and 28% for Grubhub, data from analyst firm Second Measure showed.

"If you can't beat them, eat them," said Jesse Reyes, chief executive of J-Curve Advisors, which advises venture capital and private equity funds.

Feeding frenzy?



The value of the deal was not disclosed. Grubhub had a market capitalization of about $ 4.3 billion, while Uber was valued at nearly $ 55 billion as of Monday's close, according to Refinitiv data. Bloomberg News first reported on the settlement negotiations on Tuesday morning.

Uber "can wait a little longer and is probably cheaper. But it could be that you have a lot of cats running around in the same bowl," Reyes said. Uber Eats' first-quarter revenue soared more than 50% to $ 819 million after restaurants across the country closed their dining rooms to curb the spread of the new coronavirus.

Available in more than 6,000 cities worldwide, the service has been a drag on Uber's bottom line since its inception in 2014 due to heavy spending on customer promotions and driver incentives. In January, Uber sold its Indian food business to local rival Zomato, and earlier this month closed Eats' operations in eight countries.

Last week, Grubhub said the restaurant industry was facing enormous challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic and promised to use almost all of its second-quarter earnings to help boost the business of its restaurant partners.

Those comments came amid growing concern from lawmakers and the restaurant industry about the negative influences of so-called "concert economy,quot; companies.

United States Democratic Representative David Cicilline of Rhode Island, who chairs the House Antimonopoly Subcommittee, said the deal underscores the need for the merger moratorium that he and his colleagues have been calling for.

"Uber is a notoriously predatory company that has long denied its drivers a living wage. Its attempt to acquire Grubhub, which has a history of operating local restaurants through deceptive tactics and exorbitant fees, marks a new low in the profit pandemic. "

Andrew Rigie, CEO of the New York City Hospitality Alliance, said that Grubhub and other major delivery platforms continue to increase fees, controlling valuable customer data and using sophisticated techniques and discounts to channel customers to their own websites instead. than those of its associated restaurants. .

"Further industry consolidation raises important concerns," said Rigie. Antitrust experts said the deal, if signed, will likely get regulatory approval.

"I think this deal is doable. It doesn't strike me as over-concentration," said Seth Bloom of Bloom Strategic Counsel. "The restaurants probably won't like it and they'll express concern, but I don't think that's going to happen the day."

Other experts told Reuters they expected a long review.

