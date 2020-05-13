Growing a beard in the pandemic

In March, the first week of Americarted taking the coronavirus seriously, a 2017 CDC Guide about facial hair appropriate for a resurgent pandemic. Initially, I shook off the graphic, who advised shaving my beard because it could interfere with the proper fit of a face mask; At the time, we weren't supposed to wear masks if we weren't really sick. Several months after the pandemic, the masks are more or less mandatory where I live in New York City. My homemade cloth mask will never have a medical grade fit, but I have to manipulate it to fit over my beard. The flights can make it look like I'm smuggling a kitten in my face, although at least the mask covers the messy mess my beard was isolated in. I've wondered if it's time to shave, but I can't do it.

I'm 38 years old and recently grew my first beard. As a trans man, I have spent most of my nearly two decades on hormones not growing the beard. I was concerned that any beard that might grow would make me look "too trans", a symptom of internalized transphobia that I thought was over. Too many men scared me, both trans and cis, who grew their beards before they were ready, who savored their mediocre lint with a confidence I didn't want to discover I didn't have. I didn't want to go back to the self-awareness and bodily uncertainty that had convinced me that I had left behind with the early transition; I didn't want to remember that there were still ways I wasn't feeling well enough. A beard could make me look like I'm annoying look like a man, I thought, and it would somehow prove the masking and lack of authenticity claims that are thrown at trans people. That's a lot of weight to hang on some fucking facial hair.

But after not shaving for a few weeks over winter break, I realized I was at the perfect point to do it. I argued for a while. I checked the Facebook photos of each guy I know, obsessing a little bit generously about every scruffy cheek and Chin strap. Meanwhile, since I didn't shave while trying to decide whether I should shave, my face made the decision for me. As my facial hair grew longer and fuller, I fell into the beard's alluring internet masculinity. Surprisingly, body-positive and non-sibling YouTube blogs and videos told me that I had to suffer a few more months of irregular uncertainty before I knew if a beard was even possible, much less desirable, on my face.

I followed the advice of the bearded men. I walked like an Etch-a-Sketch for a couple of months, torn between explaining "I'm growing my beard" every time someone looked at me and ignoring it and hoping they would, too. I took selfies almost daily of my chin and cheeks. I bought beard shampoo and beard oil. I've been bald for years, so it was fun to buy hair products again. I looked closely at the images of bald and bearded celebrities as a teenager, classifying their looks at "works" and "don't work" and wondering which side they would end up falling for.

The virus has turned facial hair from the rare fun thing I do with my masculinity into another source of riddles I don't need.

Shortly before closing, in preparation for a work trip that was finally canceled, my beard was cut at a queer barbershop in my neighborhood. It was fun to have someone else cut my hair again, and more touching than I expected someone else to do. It was the first time that I told a barber that I am trans, when I asked the gender stylist to comment on whether the beard was working, if my chin would thicken, if I looked completely ridiculous. They were evasive solidarity. "Their you beard, "they insisted." If it makes you happy, keep it. You will know if it is correct. "

At the time, he didn't know if it was correct, but he had his moments. He needed more time to look good, and he needed more time to decide if he wanted to be the man he suggested he was. But the coronavirus has added even more complications. Everyone keeps telling us to stop touching our faces, but my beard has made touching my face one of my favorite hobbies. (What's the point of having a beard if you can't stroke it dramatically?) My mask still covers my nose and mouth, but I wonder if having a beard is irresponsible.

Last weekend, when it became difficult enough to handle for friends to comment on during Zoom's fuzzy calls, I tried to crop it myself. The results weren't great, and as I carefully searched for it, buried feelings of not being a man emerged, away from the exciting camaraderie of the queer barbershop that would never reopen. The virus and its effects have turned facial hair from the rare fun thing I do with my masculinity into another source of riddles I don't need. The potential for this, which once felt exciting, can feel like yet another uncertainty at a time unstable enough. Sometimes I think about shaving and trying to grow back when this is all over, but that seems to promise me more possible pleasure than I don't know when I will be able to recover.

Sometimes when I get too scared of the world these days, I divide the problem into two categories. There is a real virus problem, which we still cannot solve. Then there is the economic impact, which in many ways is optional: people in power could solve it, but they probably won't. I hesitated between feeling a strange comfort in this (there are solutions!) And struggling to square my optimistic and optimistic vision of human nature with the greed and cruelty that are exhibited on a daily basis. I try to convince myself that the future will not be as terrible as the present suggests. Sometimes something nice happens: I cook a good meal or read a good book, and I feel selfish about experiencing a pinch of happiness when everything is so bad. Most days, both the present and the future feel small and impossible.

But I have my stupid beard. At night, after a deep shower, I sit on my sofa and rub my hands in a mean and rebellious frenzy. I rub it with expensive beard oil. I look at photos of other men and force myself to wonder less if they feel anxious about their beards and more if their beards make them feel good in their bodies, just like mine when I stop worrying so much. My beard is a nice, if not embarrassing, thing that I can enjoy without worrying about having it removed. It is a disheveled reminder that, as a trans boy, I have chosen this body to express my gender, at a time when what happens to our bodies may feel beyond our control. It is a silly reminder that things can get better, but also get worse, but also better, that there is a good chance that my body will continue to exist in the world in a year, when I need a body where I can feel at home. . to face whatever comes along with any ounce of joy I can get from it.