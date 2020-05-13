Grimes shares sweet Elon Musk video with newborn baby X AE A-12

Grimes posted a sweet video of Elon Musk with his newborn baby X AE A-12 the other day and fans are thrilled. While many find it difficult to pronounce the baby's name, they still enjoy the sweet moments Grimes shares with his fans. He posted the poignant video on his Instagram stories and has since disappeared. In the video, Elon was resting with his baby on his chest while patting the newborn's back. Elon has had a lot of experience with babies and it was clear that he knew how to comfort and relate to his son.

The baby was not wearing clothes, but snuggled against his father's chest and slept peacefully. At this point, there is a lot of controversy surrounding baby's name X AE A-12 and the law may require them to change it for something else. They are unlikely to pass the California law that names must consist of English letters and that number 12 will not qualify.

It is unclear if the couple would remove the 12 if the law requires it to change the name.

Elon Musk appeared on Joe Rogan's podcast where he was asked to pronounce the name. Elon never spoke the name, he just explained what each letter sounds like. Many people are still so confused on how to pronounce X AE A-12.

Speaking to Joe Rogan, Elon said the following regarding baby Musk's name.

“First of all, my partner is the one who mostly came up with the name. I mean, it's just X, the letter X. And then the A # is like, pronounced "Ash,quot; … yeah … and then A-12 is my contribution. "

You can watch the video Grimes shared with Elon and baby X AE A12 below.

Here is a sweet photo of Elon and his newborn son taken when X AE A-12 was born.

What do you think of the photos and the video? Can you pronounce X AE A-12?

