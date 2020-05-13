Home Local News Grandparents struggle with COVID-19 restrictions – Up News Info

Dear Amy: In February, my husband and I had COVID-19, and it was a difficult fight.

Our daughter lives two hours away with our only grandchildren (elementary age) and her husband, "Eric,quot;.

Eric is very "me,quot; oriented; it will tire you out in an argument so you can win. He screams and screams a lot, but he has never been physically violent.

We are in a state that has a mandatory shelter in place. I have spoken to my daughter about a possible visit since we have been protected for four weeks.

Two days ago, my SIL broke our state guidelines and went kayaking with two of her friends.

What happens now? Do we refuse all visits, even though we haven't seen our daughter and grandchildren in a month?

The last thing we need is to get this monster virus again: we are 70 years old. Otherwise, our health is good, but neither I nor my husband have fully recovered; we are improving, but not 100 percent.

Our careful plans were to go TO a safe place FROM a safe place. Unfortunately, we no longer trust our SIL to help protect us, and you may have exposed your wife and children.

My daughter refuses to see her behavior as alarming. She feels sorry for him because he had a destitute childhood and has been locked up for four weeks. (The rest of us too!)

What to do? What to say? Ghost them until there's a vaccine?

– Recovery in the Pacific Northwest

