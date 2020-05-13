Grandparents struggle with COVID-19 restrictions – Up News Info

Dear Amy: In February, my husband and I had COVID-19, and it was a difficult fight.

Our daughter lives two hours away with our only grandchildren (elementary age) and her husband, "Eric,quot;.

Eric is very "me,quot; oriented; it will tire you out in an argument so you can win. He screams and screams a lot, but he has never been physically violent.

We are in a state that has a mandatory shelter in place. I have spoken to my daughter about a possible visit since we have been protected for four weeks.

Two days ago, my SIL broke our state guidelines and went kayaking with two of her friends.

What happens now? Do we refuse all visits, even though we haven't seen our daughter and grandchildren in a month?

The last thing we need is to get this monster virus again: we are 70 years old. Otherwise, our health is good, but neither I nor my husband have fully recovered; we are improving, but not 100 percent.

Our careful plans were to go TO a safe place FROM a safe place. Unfortunately, we no longer trust our SIL to help protect us, and you may have exposed your wife and children.

My daughter refuses to see her behavior as alarming. She feels sorry for him because he had a destitute childhood and has been locked up for four weeks. (The rest of us too!)

What to do? What to say? Ghost them until there's a vaccine?

– Recovery in the Pacific Northwest

Dear Recovering: You should not have any face-to-face contact with these family members (or others) until you have fully recovered and medical staff have declared you free (or definitely immune from) this virus. Yes, you could possibly re-become infected by external contact; As of this writing, there are some reports of people possibly having the disease more than once.

You could also continue to expose others.

Your son-in-law should not have violated his state's guidelines for taking refuge and distancing himself socially (it's hard to stay aloof sharing a vehicle or kayak), but the way I read this, you and your husband are the source and object of concern more acute due to your current health status.

Yes, everyone will have to wait longer to see each other.

As for the behavior of his son-in-law towards his family, I hope that he keeps in close contact with his daughter. Don't attack it, forcing it to duck defensively. Always convey that you are in his corner. If your son-in-law is as fanatical as he seems, he will need your support.

%MINIFYHTML855e369a78c5cbe05e7c3da17029f90215%

Dear Amy: "Skied Out,quot; described an unsatisfactory ski vacation with cousins. I loved his description of how the guests had behaved during these shared vacations: "They hit the four benchmarks of antisocial behavior: stingy, entitled, complaining, and ungrateful."

When I'm in a similar situation, I experience resentment (defined as "premeditated expectations,quot; in 12-step circles), as well as self-pity.

When I was younger, I would have been bothered by my hurt feelings and injustice. Now, I look at my metaphorical side of the street, call it my "dress rehearsal,quot; and determine what I will do differently in the future. Practice practice practice.

I am about to avoid regrets if possible. If that is not an option, I divide the regrets into "livable,quot; or "not livable,quot;. If you can't live, you can't live. Period. This gives me clarity, even if I have to do something difficult. If I can live with myself and the decision I make for the next day, month, year, etc., then it is livable.

Increasingly, I remind myself that I am doing the best I can with what I know now. I am not responsible for what I did not know, but once I know or have new information, then I AM responsible (and still do my best).

– C

Dear C: I remember Maya Angelou's wonderful quote: "I did what I knew how to do. Now that I know better, I do better."

Practice practice practice!

Dear Amy: "Sir. Nice Guy,quot; described his new marriage to a woman whose teenage children ran the show.

According to my experience and the experience of people I know intimately, the chances that his wife will change at this stage of his life are slim and none; so if you want to leave this relationship blameless, you should seek advice, invite your wife to join him, and if there are no changes in a year, leave.

– J

Dear J: I agree that the outlook here was unfortunately not good.

(You can email Amy Dickinson at [email protected] or send a letter to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or Facebook.)