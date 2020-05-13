Google is adding a tab grouping feature to Chrome for browser search engines

Google has added a new tab grouping feature to Chrome, the company announced today. I, for my part, am extremely excited about it. I can already see how it could help me better organize the dozens of tabs I normally have open at any given time. If you want to test the feature now, Google says it's available in the latest beta version of Chrome and that it will be released more widely to desktop versions of Chrome next week.

Google's implementation of tab grouping seems pretty smart. You can make a group by right-clicking on a tab and assigning it a custom name and color. Then you will see the group color under all the tabs included in the group. You can also drag tabs from one group to another if you want to change how they are organized.

If you want to get an idea of ​​how it looks, here is an image from Google:

Image: Google

Chrome isn't the first browser to offer built-in tab grouping; For example, you can make tab stacks with Vivaldi, but if you previously wanted to group tabs in Chrome, you had to rely on a third-party extension.