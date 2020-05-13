Good question: How can you make your purchases last longer? – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Grocery stores are one of the only places that has remained open during the pandemic. But, many people are reducing the number of times they go to the store.

So how can you make your purchases last longer? Good question.

"One of the ways to make our food last longer is the step that a lot of people don't take," said Kathy Brandt, a food safety educator at the University of Minnesota Extension. "And that is planning ahead."

He suggests taking an inventory of what's in the refrigerator and closet, thinking about what the family will eat that week, and making a list.

"I am a huge fan of using a marker or Sharpie to date my products, so I know when I bought them," said Suzanne Driessen, a food safety educator at the University of Minnesota Extension.

Driessen also recommends moving items in the back of the refrigerator to the front, so they are more likely to get used to.

Driessen and Brandt recommend separating fruits and vegetables once they enter the refrigerator. Several fruits emit an ethylene gas, or ripening hormone, that can affect vegetables.

"If you put on an apple with spinach, kale, or broccoli, that will make the broccoli, kale, and spinach go limp, turn yellow and sour too," Driessen said.

They recommend keeping vegetables and herbs dry because moisture will break down the tissue. That means waiting to wash the fruits and vegetables until you want to use them. That said, they say to wash their hands before and after storing food and preparing it.

"Good food handling practices are still what we recommend," Brandt said. "There is no change from COVID-19 time."

Another tip is to freeze meats, breads, and baked goods, but not dairy. Brandt said dairy is more susceptible to breaking down once frozen.

Driessen said they store potatoes and onions separately due to ethylene.

"It is a good idea to put them in mesh bags," he said. "I have seen other extension websites put them in pantyhose."

And, it's true: a bad apple can spoil the bunch. Eliminate rotten or bruised apples because they will produce more ethylene, causing the others to ripen, soften and spoil faster.