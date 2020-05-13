Global Coronavirus Tracker: India, Germany, UK.

New groups emerge in countries praised for successful coronavirus struggles.
Several nations that have been hailed for curbing the spread of the pandemic are discovering that victory over the coronavirus can be elusive and fleeting, especially after blockades begin to lift.
World Health Organization officials urge governments and the public to maintain "extreme vigilance,quot; while easing restrictions and that ignoring precautions would inevitably lead to more infections. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, chief executive of the W.H.O., said Monday that only a "slow and steady lifting of blockages,quot; could ease economic pains while keeping infections at bay.
In France, alcohol was banned on Monday in Paris' canals and banks, after crowds of people were seen drinking along the Canal Saint-Martin as the country eased strict confinement rules. Germany, despite a Aggressive infection testing and tracking program has seen an increase in cases since the measures were eased last week.
In the United States, scientists warn that the dreaded "second wave,quot; could consist of A series of smaller waves that break the country.
Dr. Tedros said that social distancing restrictions remained the best weapons against the virus. But the W.H.O. He also said Tuesday that some treatments, in early studies, appear to be limiting the severity or duration of Covid-19.
"We have potentially positive data, but we need to see more data to be 100 percent sure we can tell this treatment on that one," said Margaret Harris, a spokeswoman for W.H.O., in a briefing, according to Reuters news agency.
The devastation in Latin America is less visible, but it compares to the worst in Europe or the United States.
Deaths from all causes doubled in Lima, Peru, and tripled in Manaus, Brazil. In Guayaquil, Ecuador, deaths reached five times the usual number for the time of year.
Brazilian cities are burying rows of coffins piled in mass graves. Hundreds of Ecuadorians are searching for the bodies of family members who went to hospitals and never returned.
Latin America's pain is unfolding without the intense global attention paid to catastrophes in Europe and the United States. But the pandemic has hit cities in the region with some of the worst outbreaks in the world, comparable to devastation in New York, Madrid or Paris, according to an analysis of mortality data by The New York Times.
The Times measured the impact of the pandemic in cities around the world by comparing the total deaths in recent months with the averages of recent years. They include deaths from Covid-19 and other causes, including people who were unable to receive treatment from overwhelmed healthcare systems, or were afraid to try.
And while neither measure is perfect, the increase in total deaths offers The most complete picture of the death toll from the pandemic, demographers say.
Latin America has faced the crisis with far fewer medical or financial resources than Europe or the United States. As jobs disappear, Peruvian roads have it was filled with people fleeing from the cities to the countryside, and tens of thousands of Venezuelans in neighboring countries were forced to walk back to their devastated homeland.
"We were not prepared for this virus," said Aguinilson Tikuna, an indigenous leader in Manaus, a hidden metropolis in the Brazilian Amazon. “When this disease hit us, we locked ourselves in, closed our houses, isolated ourselves, but nobody had the resources to buy masks, medicines. We were lacking food ”.
Modi announces a rescue package of more than $ 260 billion, 10 percent of G.D.P. from India.
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced an economic rescue package of more than $ 260 billion for a nation that has relatively spared itself from coronavirus infections, but economically devastated by the pandemic.
Modi, who made the announcement in a televised address, did not provide many details about the package, which would represent approximately 10 percent of G.D.P. from India. But he said it would help all kinds of businesses, from farmers and migrant workers to large companies.
"It is behind schedule since the economic impact in India will be quite severe," said Arvind Subramanian, former chief economic adviser to Mr. Modi.
Mr. Subramanian said India could afford to spend the money through a combination of bond issuance, foreign loans and central bank spending because the country is not heavily indebted internationally. And he said that India had no other choice.
Modi also urged Indians to become more financially self-sufficient, referring to Mohandas K. Gandhi's self-sufficiency campaign almost 100 years ago that boycotted British textiles.
"Who can stop us from becoming a self-sufficient India?" he said.
The country has reported more than 70,000 cases and more than 2,200 deaths from the virus. India's tight national blockade and global turmoil caused by the coronavirus pandemic have severely affected the country's economy, leaving millions of very poor people unemployed. Unemployed workers are leaving cities and returning to rural villages where they hope to trust family members to survive.
Modi said the finance ministry would announce the details of the aid package in the coming days.
Many Indians listened to Mr. Modi's speech desperate to know if the closure, imposed in late March and expiring on May 18, would be lifted. But Mr. Modi did not directly address it, instead saying that the next version of the blockade would be governed by a different set of rules.
Infections in the camps in southern Sudan and the Aegean islands in Greece heighten fear of a rapid spread.
Coronavirus was first detected in people living in a displaced persons camp in South Sudan and in a migrant camp in the Aegean Islands of Greece, intensifying fears of a deadly outbreak among some of the most vulnerable people of the world.
Public health officials have long warned that camps for people fleeing war and deprivation are ideal settings for the virus to spread rapidly: they are crowded and often lack food, sanitation and medical resources.
The United Nations said two people tested positive Monday at a camp in Juba, the capital of South Sudan, where two camps are home to approximately 29,600 of the approximately 4 million people who have been displaced by a brutal civil war.
"This community is an extension of the communities around it in the city of Juba, where we know that Covid-19 already exists," said David Shearer, head of the United Nations mission there.
South Sudan is a poor nation with a fragile health system and even with the help of At the World Health Organization, the ability to assess and treat infection is very limited. Officially, the country has registered 174 cases, but the actual number is believed to be much higher.
Shearer said Tuesday that his group had doubled the water supply in the camps to boost hand-washing, spread awareness messages in multiple languages and distribute food for more than two months to prevent people from visiting local markets.
In Greece, Ministry of Migration officials confirmed two cases of Covid-19 in migrants in Lesbos, one of the five Aegean islands, where about 40,000 migrants live in camps. They arrived in Lesbos last week from Turkey, which has had a much worse outbreak than Greece.
Coronavirus infections have been found among migrants on the Greek mainland, where they live in less severe conditions.
As a small number of new cases emerge in Wuhan, the city orders tests for all residents.
Wuhan, with a population of 11 million, has already evaluated large numbers of residents. Many employers demanded that their workers be screened before returning to their jobs last month. The new round of evidence reinforces fears that the outbreak may resurface from hidden cases.
An 89-year-old man was confirmed to be infected on Saturday, the first new confirmed case in the city since early April. It was tested last week after feeling bad. Five other cases were announced Monday, including the man's wife, 81, and four others living in her neighborhood. All five are asymptomatic.
Wuhan imposed a blockade on January 23 and only lifted it on April 8.
More than 3,800 people have died in the city, according to the official count. China has faced questions about the accuracy of its coronavirus numbers and whether it has disclosed the true extent of its outbreak.
The head of the street committee for the area with the new group was removed from the office for mismanagement after the cases were reported, the state Xinhua News Service reported.
And on Sunday, Shulan in Jilin province declared that he was "at high risk,quot; for the epidemic after an eruption of at least 15 infections in the area that started with a woman who reportedly had no history of contact with known cases.
The official response to the Israeli leader's coronavirus resigned amid criticism of his approach.
The health official who oversaw Israel's pandemic response abruptly resigned Tuesday, amid complaints of chaos in reducing coronavirus restrictions, particularly in the reopening of public schools.
Moshe Bar-Siman-Tov, director general of the health ministry since 2015, has already faced criticism for defending what critics said was an overly aggressive response from the start. But Mr. Bar-Siman-Tov attributed that stance to helping Israel control the spread of the virus, at least so far.
"The time to take action, or to take the action you want to take during pandemics, is when you think it is too early," he said in a recent interview with The New York Times.
Now, Israel's strategy to reopen schools, drafted by the ministries of health and education, has confused parents and angered local officials.
Younger and older children have been invited to return to school, but seventh through tenth grade students are expected next week on a schedule two to three days a week. Children in fourth through sixth grade can be told to return only on Friday, or every day, but only in the afternoon.
Haim Bibas, the mayor of Modiin-Maccabim-Reut and president of the Federation of Local Authorities, said of the plan's authors: "They have gone crazy."
"They forgot to talk to the client: the local authorities, the teachers, the students, the parents," he said.
In his resignation letter to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Mr. Bar-Siman-Tov announced the country's apparent success in containing the pandemic. The official death toll in Israel is approximately 30 per million people, compared to more than 240 per million in the United States.
He also warned against complacency.
"The work is not yet finished," he wrote. "Israel He bought earlier to prepare for a possible second wave of the virus, and the health system is overloaded even in normal times. "
The Cannes Film Festival that was not, and what we have lost.
For the most part, the show has continued.
Not this year.
The 73rd iteration, which was scheduled to start on Tuesday, no longer exists. Instead, in June, the festival will launch a list of films that had been chosen for this year, anointing them with the coveted Cannes label.
Our critics Manohla Dargis and A.O. Scott and our award season columnist Kyle Buchanan, all veterans of the festival, are not going to hit the red carpets this year. But it's not just a personal loss for a trio of movie lovers deprived of attending what Scott calls "a movie universe in its own right."
The writers argued what the world has also lost and why it matters.
"If it's difficult for Americans to understand the importance of Cannes to the rest of the world," says Dargis, "it's because our isolationism extends to culture."
The British government will continue to subsidize the wages of private sector employees for months.
Britain will extend its program until October to ensure that private sector workers continue to be paid if the pandemic prevents them from working, the government said Tuesday in a clear indication that it expects it to take several months to reopen the economy completely.
As an incentive for employers to keep people on their payrolls, the government is subsidizing the pay of millions of workers who would otherwise be laid off, along with freelancers who are unable to work. The program covers 80 percent of each person's salary, up to £ 2,500 a month, almost $ 3,100.
The program, which started in March, was originally implemented until June and costs billions of pounds a month. On Tuesday Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak announced that the government will continue to pay 80 percent of wages until the end of July.
The subsidy will decrease after that; the level has not yet been decided, but it will be at least 50 percent, authorities said. Workers will continue to receive 80 percent of their wages, which means that employers will have to pay a portion.
Business groups and workers' unions largely welcomed the extension.
Mr. Sunak's statement came a day after the government urged those who cannot work from home to go back to factories and other workplaces if they can. But some parts of the economy are not expected to restart until mid-summer or later.
Speaking in Parliament, Mr. Sunak said that the government was not afraid to foster dependency on government generosity.
"People across the country believe in the dignity of their job, going to work, supporting their families," he said. "It is not their fault that they have been asked to close their businesses."
The Kremlin's chief spokesman, a close aide to Russian President Vladimir V. Putin, has been hospitalized with coronavirus, a state-controlled news agency reported Tuesday.
RIA-Novosti said the spokesman, Dmitri S. Peskov, had tested positive for the coronavirus and was now in a "Covid-19 sick,quot; hospital.
Mr. Peskov joins a growing list of senior officials and others around Mr. Putin who have contracted the virus. Among them were its Prime Minister, Mikhail V. Mishustin, and the head of Moscow's main coronavirus hospital, Denis Protsenko, who tested positive in late March, shortly after escorting Mr. Putin through his neighborhoods.
The president himself has spent more than a month for the most part hiding in his rural residence on the outskirts of Moscow, holding meetings with officials by video rather than in person. The Tass news agency reported that Mr. Peskov, the ill spokesman, had had no direct contact with Mr. Putin "for more than a month."
Putin appeared briefly in public on Saturday, the 75th anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany's red army, to place a bouquet of red roses on the grave of the unknown soldier next to the Kremlin. On Tuesday, he met in person at his country house with Igor Sechin, the head of the state oil company Rosneft.
News of the hospitalization of the Kremlin spokesman broke out just a day after Putin, in a televised speech citing progress against the pandemic, declared the end of a "non-work period,quot; instituted in late March. While warning that "we have a long and complicated journey ahead," he said that Russia was now ready to start slowly returning to normal.
But the country continued to report more new daily cases than any other except the United States on Tuesday when the relaxation measures went into effect.
Hospitals have also been overwhelmed by the crisis, with tragic results. Five patients died in a fire in an intensive care unit at a St. Petersburg hospital on Tuesday morning, Russian news agencies reported the second deadly hospital fire in the country that treats patients with coronavirus.
The preliminary cause: an overloaded fan. A coronavirus hospital also caught fire in Moscow on Saturday, killing one of the patients.
German scientists try to calm fears as the reproduction rate exceeds the key threshold.
Health officials in Germany are trying to allay concern about the rate of spread of the coronavirus in the country, after the public move exceeds a crucial threshold for three consecutive days, coinciding with a second major phase of reopening.
But officials at the Robert Koch Institute, Germany's leading disease control agency, emphasized on Tuesday that the number indicates the rate of viral spread, known as Reproduction or R factor: It is an estimate that will vary from day to day, but it is cause for concern only if it remains elevated for an extended period of time.
The institute held a press conference on Tuesday in an effort to allay fears that Germany was at risk of gambling its progress in managing the spread of the virus.
Epidemiologists carefully watch how many people, on average, an infected person spreads the virus, but that number varies widely, experts say.
"The number will always fluctuate and as long as it stays around 1.0, that is considered stagnation and not an increase," Lars Schaade, the institute's vice president, said at a press conference on Tuesday.
If the figure is below 1.0, it suggests that the number of active cases is decreasing; a number greater than 1.0 indicates that cases are increasing. But the number must also be seen in the context of additional parameters, Dr. Schaade said. These include the number and severity of cases, the availability of beds in intensive care rooms, and outbreaks in facilities such as nursing homes or meat packing plants that can drive the number up despite an overall decline nationwide.
The total number of cases in Germany has been steadily declining, but outbreaks at various facilities have caused them to rise in recent days to 170,508. In the context of lower numbers, such spikes will have a greater influence on the number of reproduction, he said.
Stores across Germany were allowed to open their doors on Monday, regardless of size, more children returned to classrooms, museums began to welcome visitors, and restaurants began preparing to reopen their terraces, and in some cases, its doors, all under restrictions, but based on low new infections and a reproductive factor that had been reduced to 0.7.
Dr. Schaade said that given the way the institute calculated the reproduction number, it was too early to establish a direct correlation between the reopens and the increase, but reminded the Germans that they were still living with the virus.
"Do your part to help keep the virus under control," said Dr. Schaade. "Stay home as much as possible, limit contact with others and continue at a distance."
To track a nightclub outbreak, South Korea also has to fight bigotry.
South Korean epidemiologists face a hurdle in their efforts to identify and evaluate nearly 2,000 people who may have visited nightclubs The link of a new coronavirus outbreak. Many of the people are believed to be gay men who fear being expelled in a society where prejudice against sexual minorities and others remains widespread.
A 29-year-old man tested positive for the virus last Wednesday. While investigating his possible contacts, officials found that on May 2, he had visited three nightclubs frequented by gay people in Itaewon, a popular nightlife district in Seoul. That triggered a frenzied campaign to track and test visitors to the Itaewon nightclub. So far, 7,000 people have been evaluated, with 102 cases found among club visitors and contacts.
The daily workload has not exploded, as some feared it might. But it has risen from three a week ago to 34 on Sunday, 35 on Monday and 27 on Tuesday.
Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon offered free, anonymous tests this week to address concerns that gays could be expelled. Under that policy, people can be tested by submitting their phone numbers, but not their names. The number of people tested increased from 3,500 on Sunday to 6,500 on Monday, Park said.
Authorities collected the names and phone numbers of 5,500 people who had visited five Itaewon nightclubs between the end of April and the beginning of this month. Under Covid-19's preventative measures, nightclub visitors are required to write their names and cell phone numbers before entering.
But nearly 2,000 people on nightclub lists could not be reached, Yoon Tae-ho, a senior disease control official, said Tuesday. Authorities feared that many of the names and phone numbers might be false. They were using credit card transaction records and cell phone location data to try to track down people who may have been in the nightclubs.
South Korea has reported a total of 10,936 cases of Covid-19, including 258 deaths.
A railroad worker in London died of Covid-19 after a man who claimed to be infected coughed and spat on him.
Authorities in Britain are investigating the death of a railroad employee who died of Covid-19 last month, two weeks after being spit and coughed up by a man who claimed to be infected with the coronavirus.
The officer, Belly Mujinga, was reviewing the train tickets in the lobby of London Victoria Station on March 22 when a man spat and coughed on her and a colleague, telling them that she had the virus, According to the Transport Salary Personnel Association, the union to which Ms. Mujinga belonged.
British transport police have launched an investigation and are trying to find the man.
It is unclear if she actually had the virus, or if she passed it on to Ms. Mujinga, but within days of the assault, she and her colleague became ill with the virus, the union said.
On April 2, Ms. Mujinga, who had underlying respiratory problems, was taken to a hospital, where she was put on a respirator. She died on April 5.
"There are serious questions about his death," said Manuel Cortés, the union's secretary general. "It was not inevitable."
Last month, Matt Hancock, the British health secretary, announced that £ 60,000, about $ 74,000, would be paid to survivors of health and healthcare workers who died in the pandemic. The transportation personnel union on Tuesday asked the government to extend compensation to the families of essential service workers killed by Covid-19.
Israeli police arrested hundreds in a massive holiday celebration.
Israeli authorities arrested more than 300 people on Tuesday after large crowds gathered for a Christmas celebration in northern Israel despite coronavirus restrictions and police roadside checkpoints.
Those gathered were observing the Feast of Lag b’Omer, when ultra-Orthodox Jews traditionally gathered at the grave of a prominent rabbi of antiquity on Mount Meron, according to The A.P. The festivities include dancing and bonfires.
In Jerusalem, thousands of ultra-Orthodox Israelis marked the holiday with large crowds, reported the A.P.
Israel currently bans public gatherings of more than 20 people as a result of the pandemic, which has hit the nation's ultra-Orthodox community hard.
China marks the anniversary of a disaster with echoes in the present.
The central government appears to be keeping the coronavirus outbreak largely under control within China's borders. But it has diverted or downplayed questions about its initial response to the virus, in a pattern that appears to have not changed since the 2008 earthquake, the deadliest in China in decades.
Twelve years ago, almost 70,000 people died after the earthquake destroyed buildings and roads in Sichuan and sent rocks falling down the mountains and slopes. A large number of the victims were schoolchildren, asking questions about rule-making and corruption in the area.
The government finally recognized that a rush to build schools likely led to poor quality construction. Still, officials tried to stifle unapproved commemorations that could have rekindled uncomfortable questions about why so many people died. Official commemorative ceremonies, by contrast, focused on the heroism of the rescue effort and the speed of reconstruction.
China's coronavirus return to work strategy offers lessons on masks and surveillance.
Three months after authorities practically closed China to stop the coronavirus outbreak, his The workers have returned to their jobs with the aim of restarting the country's great growth machine without igniting another outbreak. If Chinese factories and offices can be successfully restarted without major infections, they could serve as a model for President Trump and other leaders who want to get their economies back on track.
Many of the new rules are obvious: use disinfectants and masks and stay away from your colleagues. But some call for tracking and pushing employees so that workers in other countries may find it unacceptable, including the use of government-sanctioned health monitoring apps. At the same time, local authorities have established a confusing mosaic of rules that differ from city to city.
Everyone agrees on one thing: there is no return to life before the pandemic.
"Life will no longer be as before," said Johann Wieland, chief executive of the BMW joint venture in China, which employs 20,500 people. "This is what we have to learn."
Big companies are asking workers to change their personal habits. Foxconn, the Taiwanese electronics giant that makes iPhone and other western-branded equipment in large Chinese factories, has advised employees to avoid public transportation.
However, changing the rules from one place to another has entangled logistics and supply chains. While the restrictions have been eased since China drastically limited movement across the country at the start of the outbreak, local authorities, especially where sporadic infections have emerged, still sometimes erect temporary barriers.
To stay safe, many employers adopted newly incorporated and government-backed health code features in some of China's most popular smartphone apps, such as Alipay and WeChat. One of the first services created to measure a person's risk of infection, the health code feature tracks travel to see if the user has been in areas with high infections, although the creators and the Chinese government have not disclosed all the details on how it works. When requested by health workers, police officers, or security personnel, a person will display a red, yellow, or green color code.
The State Administration for Market Regulation, a regulator of trade rules, is creating a database of health data collected from citizens during the outbreak. But the system, which would use QR codes, is still in its early days and has already had glitches.
Packaged planes raise concerns as restrictions are eased.
For much of the world, boarding a plane has been out of the question for weeks, with blocking measures barring anything but essential travel.
But as measures have waned and patience with them has worn down, packaged planes are becoming a concern, even in Spain, one of the countries most affected by the pandemic.
Passengers sitting in a packed Iberia Express plane on Sunday between Madrid and the island of Gran Canaria posted videos on social media of the crowded flight. Many of them filed complaints with the country's military police, which they said would investigate the airline.
While restrictions limit travel within Spain, people can get around them by providing documentation of exceptional circumstances. Y el gobierno ha dejado en manos de las aerolíneas cómo operar de manera segura.
El martes, Fernando Simón, director del centro de emergencias sanitarias de España, dijo en una conferencia de prensa que "se debe mantener la distancia dentro del avión,quot;, aunque reconoce que la recomendación podría necesitar aclaración.
"Creo que es un debate importante si vamos a avanzar progresivamente hacia una normalización del transporte aéreo,quot;, dijo.
España anunció el martes que cualquier persona que viaje al país quedará en cuarentena durante 14 días a su llegada. Italia ya tiene reglas de cuarentena similares, con exenciones para los trabajadores transfronterizos y el personal de salud.
A partir de esta semana, los viajeros que ingresan a Francia desde una lista de países donde el virus está activo también se enfrentan a una cuarentena de 14 días. El gobierno británico también anunció planes para poner en cuarentena a los visitantes que llegan del extranjero.
Bajo bloqueo, las emisiones de carbono de la India cayeron por primera vez en cuatro décadas.
Los investigadores de Carbon Brief, un sitio web ambiental que rastrea la política climática y energética, descubrieron que las emisiones cayeron alrededor del 15 por ciento en marzo y probablemente cayeron otro 30 por ciento en abril.
El menor consumo de electricidad durante un bloqueo nacional, que comenzó en marzo, junto con un aumento en la competencia entre las fuentes de energía renovables, ha reducido la demanda de energía térmica.
La generación de energía a carbón, que está relacionada con una mayor contaminación del aire, cayó un 31 por ciento en las primeras tres semanas de abril, según datos del gobierno compilados por Carbon Brief.
El suministro de energía de las energías renovables se mantuvo relativamente estable durante el bloqueo, aumentando un 6 por ciento en marzo y disminuyendo solo ligeramente en abril.
India es uno de los mayores emisores de gases de efecto invernadero en el planeta. Just five years ago, the country construyó una serie de centrales eléctricas de carbón, más del doble de su capacidad y provocó la ira de los activistas climáticos.
Pero a medida que el costo de la energía solar cayó, el país canceló muchos proyectos de carbón, y el primer ministro Narendra Modi prometió que el 40 por ciento de la capacidad eléctrica de la India provendría de fuentes de combustibles no fósiles para 2030.
Lo último en ciencia: una segunda ola del virus en los Estados Unidos puede llegar antes de lo esperado.
A medida que las empresas abren y las restricciones se alivian en partes de los Estados Unidos, los científicos dicen que una "segunda ola,quot; de infección muy temida Es posible que no espere hasta el otoño y, en cambio, se convierta en una serie de olas que rompen impredeciblemente en todo el país.
La mayoría de los estados que están reabriendo no han cumplido ni siquiera los criterios mínimos establecidos por los expertos en salud pública para hacerlo de manera segura, y en algunos casos, los casos de coronavirus están aumentando. Un resurgimiento de infecciones puede no ser aparente durante dos o tres semanas, cuando algunas personas necesitarían hospitalización.
La pregunta ahora, dicen los científicos, es si la nación puede minimizar el daño.
Cada vez hay más pruebas de que las máscaras, si se usan en lugares públicos, por todos, son mucho más efectivas para detener la transmisión de lo que se pensaba anteriormente. Si bien las pruebas siguen siendo inadecuadas, las muestras nasales de uso doméstico y las pruebas de saliva están en camino y pueden proporcionar una imagen más clara de dónde está el virus.
Y los científicos también están aprendiendo más sobre el virus.
Un nuevo estudio publicado el lunes en la revista JAMA Pediatrics pinta la imagen más detallada hasta el momento de los niños estadounidenses que fueron tratados en unidades de cuidados intensivos mientras se desarrollaba la pandemia.
El estudio analizó 48 casos de 14 hospitales en pacientes menores de 21 años, a fines de marzo y principios de abril. Dos pacientes fallecieron. Dieciocho fueron colocados en ventiladores y dos permanecen en las máquinas de respiración más de un mes después, dijo la Dra. Lara S. Shekerdemian, jefa de cuidados críticos en el Texas Children,amp;#39;s Hospital y autora del estudio.
El estudio refuerza la evidencia de que solo un pequeño porcentaje de niños se verá gravemente afectado por el virus, pero pueden enfermarse devastadoramente.
Noticias de EE. UU.: Al aparecer ante los legisladores, los principales funcionarios de salud advirtieron contra la reapertura demasiado rápido.
Los líderes de la respuesta del coronavirus de la administración Trump pintó una imagen sombría el martes de los próximos meses.
Advirtieron a un panel del Senado que Estados Unidos aún no tenía control sobre la pandemia y dijeron que carecía de capacidades cruciales para contener el inevitable aumento en los casos si la nación se movía demasiado apresuradamente para reabrir la economía.
El principal experto en enfermedades infecciosas del país, el Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, advirtió que si algunas reaperturas ocurrieran demasiado rápido, "existe un riesgo real de que desencadene un brote que quizás no pueda controlar, lo que, de hecho, paradójicamente te retrasó.
Las advertencias llegaron un día después de que el presidente Trump declarara: "Hemos cumplido el momento y hemos prevalecido,quot;.
Los informes y la investigación fueron aportados por Jeffrey Gettleman, Hari Kumar, Maria Abi-Habib, David M. Halbfinger, Ceylan Yeginsu, Andrew Higgins, Kai Schultz, Livia Albeck-Ripka, Anton Troianovski, Alexandra Stevenson, Cao Li, Keith Bradsher, Elian Peltier, Megan Specia, Choe Sang-Hun, Clifford Krauss, Raymond Zhong, Wang Yiwei, Melissa Eddy, Dan Bilefsky, Donald G. McNeil Jr., Neil Vigdor, Maggie Haberman, Michael D Shear, Austin Ramzy, Stephen Castle, Richard Pérez-Peña, Mihir Zaveri, Raphael Minder, Elisabetta Povoledo, Anatoly Kurmanaev, Manuela Andreoni, Letícia Casado, Mitra Taj y Aurelien Breeden.