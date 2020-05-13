%MINIFYHTML3dfcae2d1f1d903450bd27103d94a78815%

In 2017 Yolanda Hadid retired from your glass and lemon cooler mega mansion along the highway in Malibu, and fled to Pennsylvania. There she own a farm and it's been three years among his chickens, cows and horses, bathing in his Lyme diseaseProtective crystals and care of the botanical garden of the farm. But the scenic splendor of agriculture living not only attracted Yolanda. Zayn Malik He bought his own nearby farm in 2018, where he grows "tomatoes, cucumbers, and cherries," according to Page six. It's an eclectic crop, but be respectful: all sixThe One Direction member, and his future lead singer, will be born on this farm. It is a sacred space!

Page Six reports that in the midst of her surprise pregnancy ad, Gigi hadid and Zayn left to his Pennsylvania farm where they are currently enjoying the joys of farm life. It all looks pretty picturesque on Instagram, if you ask me:

I mean, just check out this cheese spread and homemade focaccia! That's the job of a rich farm wife, indisputably:

The question, then, is how long can a Londoner and Angelenos …converted-Does Manhattanite survive on the farm? Yolanda, at least seems compromised to the cause of planting lavender and raising chickens. And doesn't it seem appropriate that your baby pandemic savior, who comes to save us from our boredom and fatigue, is born on a farm? There is something biblical about it.—Even all that What drylooking for za & # 39; tie Focaccia. (Page six)

The prince Harry and that other guy, what's his name? The prince William? Well, apparently they are talking again, but who really knows! Some people have said a few things, and everything is surrounded by mystery and aerial dating. But that is the story they are staying with!

ET Reports that Cain and Abelotherwise known as Harry and William are "back in touch". Your informant says it all:

“Clearly there have been some pretty major divisions in that relationship, but things have improved and I know that William and Harry are in contact by phone. They have made video calls together, they have had many family birthdays and I think with Prince Charles it is not right, that really forced the brothers to pick up the phone and get back in contact. "

I know this is supposed to be good news, you know, breaking the chains of Windsor family traditions like treason and excommunication, but I can't help but feel a deep and endless fear. The Windsor curse cannot be escaped by jumping across the pond! (Not while Queen Elizabeth keep kicking, anyway) (ET)

Kendall Jenner he's hanging out with his friends and practicing his "dance moves":

