Gigi Hadid is giving up modeling for motherhood? Can she have both?

Is Gigi Hadid giving up modeling for motherhood? That's a question on many people's minds now that it has become known that Gigi is expecting her first child with her partner Zayn Malik. The topic is also being revised now that people are looking back on an interview that Gigi gave to i-D. In the article, she talked about her modeling career and explained how she was told she didn't have a "catwalk,quot; body. But she also said something else in reference to her future modeling and motherhood career. At that time, no one outside her immediate circle knew she was pregnant. Looking back at the comments, however; many ask if Gigi is ready to change one role for another.

When asked if she saw herself expanding her role in the fashion industry, Gigi gave a surprising answer.

"I think as I get older … well, one day I will start a family and I don't know if I will always be modeling. I love the creative side of fashion, it is very gratifying. The people I work with make me very happy, I have I'm very lucky to be around them. But who knows? Maybe I dedicate myself to cooking full time! "

Many were not prepared to listen to his response and thought that he must have been speaking twenty years from now. Now that she's pregnant, people wonder if she's really considering leaving the fashion business to focus on her family. And to top it off, Gigi has been cooking more!

Gigi Hadid: "People tried to say they didn't have a body on the track,quot; https://t.co/Ce1U4IOC5s – Kamachov (@ kyokokamata310) May 7, 2020

It would not be impossible for Gigi to have both: many models gave birth successfully, returned to the track and continued their careers. Former Victoria's Secret angels Alessandra Ambrosio, Candice Swanepoel and even Cindy Crawford had children and then continued their work. Cindy Crawford's two adult children (Kaia Gerber and Presley Gerber are models).

What you think? Do you think Gigi is saying she's ready to give up modeling so that she and Zayn can focus on their family now that she's pregnant?

