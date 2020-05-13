Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik getting married? Is the couple planning a wedding in September?

Are Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik getting married? Does the couple plan a wedding in September? Those are the rumors that are circulating and now they are fine. The magazine is evaluating its next issue on May 18, 2020. Gigi surprised her fans when it was revealed that she was pregnant. Now, sources are quoted in various media saying that the 25-year-old is five months pregnant and has a girl. Neither Gigi nor Zayn have confirmed any wedding plans, but that hasn't stopped the rumors from spreading. Some say the couple wants to get married after the baby is born and may even have a service at Yolanda Hadid's farm in Pennsylvania, where everyone is in quarantine!

The magazine quoted a source who shared the alleged details about the upcoming wedding and stated the following.

“The baby has changed everything. Gigi always said that Zayn was the only man for her, and that she is treating the pregnancy as a sign that they are destined to be together forever.

Gigi and Zayn were back together last December and according to the magazine, the two have been doing well ever since. The two have a long history together and now that they have a baby on the way, it seems that they have overcome their past difficulties and are looking forward to the future. The post also stated that Zayn has finally found acceptance with Gigi's family as well.

The source continued.

"There was always this underlying discomfort in the room when everyone was together, but he worked hard to overcome his shyness, and that helped his family see a whole new side of him." They got to know him better in the past few months and are excited to make him part of their circle. "

You can see a photo shoot of Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid when they posed together for Vogue in 2016 in the following video player.

Fans are delighted that the couple are getting married, even though at the moment neither Gigi nor Zayn have spoken about a possible wedding.

Zayn Malik hints that he could propose to his pregnant girlfriend, Gigi Hadid, while showing off the tattoo from the marriage poem. Zayn revealed what appeared to be a new tattoo on his left forearm with the poem about the marriage of the poet and philosopher Kahlil Gibran pic.twitter.com/4e0gX4nshZ – Lilian Chan (@bestgug) May 6, 2020

The source gave further alleged details about the couple's planned wedding. Gigi is reported to be giving birth in September 2020 and the wedding is scheduled for after that date, so by the due date (which has not been officially announced) it could be a September or October wedding.

