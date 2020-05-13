Giants Daniel Jones to turn to Tony Romo despite Cowboys rivalry

Daniel Jones said he has spoken to the great Cowboys' Tony Romo as the Giants quarterback takes advantage of Jason Garrett's offense.

Garrett is the Giants' new offensive coordinator after his Cowboys coach deal was not renewed late last season. Romo played on Garrett's offense until 2016, winning four Pro Bowl picks.

"I've been (talked to Romo) a little bit, not a ton, to be honest," Jones, who became the Giants' starter last season in place of Eli Manning, said on a conference call with reporters on Wednesday. I'm sure I will as we go. "

The Giants (4-12) and Cowboys (8-8) missed the playoffs last season, finishing behind the Eagles in the NFC East.

"I certainly did that, immersing myself in some of the Cowboys stuff and what they've done in the past," Jones said.

"The rules make it difficult to communicate a lot about those things, so there is a bit of patience involved in that until we get to a point where we can get the playbook and understand some of the concepts and get some words. But I did my best to be ready for when I could get my hands on it. "

Giants running back Saquon Barkley will also lean on the Cowboys, drawing on his Dallas counterpart Ezekiel Elliott.

"I haven't contacted Zeke yet, but it's something I plan to do," Barkley said. "But I want to dissect and download the system myself and then get to Zeke and see what he was doing here and what he was doing there."

"It's kind of like anything. There are (there are) some basic things you learn and some basic things you should be able to do, but at the end of the day there are some things you have to do as a soccer player to become a great player and use your creativity. And I will definitely use it to try to learn from him and see what he was able to do. "