Gianluca Vacchi expecting baby with Sharon Fonseca

In his announcement, the head of the Societa Europea Autocaravan thanks his model girlfriend, who is half her age, for "the love you gave us" and for "this beautiful gift".

Italian playboy Gianluca Vacchi is to become a father with his model girlfriend, who is half his age.

The 52-year-old billionaire has revealed Sharon Fonseca, 25, is pregnant with her son.

The couple announced the news through Instagram, and Vacchi told his followers: "Every time I have thought of a potential mother for my son, that woman had the characteristics of Sharon."

"Thank you so much for the love you gave us. We are very grateful to life for this beautiful gift."

The couple started dating in 2017, shortly after the businessman parted ways with the supermodel. Giorgia Gabriele.

Her baby will be the second son of the head of the Societa Europea Autocaravan: he has a daughter, Ginevra Mavilla, 17, from a previous relationship.