German fan culture: the secrets behind the famous and passionate support of the Bundesliga

For many tourists in Germany, a visit would not be complete without a trip to a soccer game. It is a unique sports experience, thanks to the way the clubs are managed, as well as the close ties that the fans have with their teams.

%MINIFYHTML386a6c9febeb20abd343f1044b43ebde15%

The 50 + 1 rule means that clubs are governed by their fans, while ensuring that ticket prices are kept relatively low, so that all games are affordable, even those against the biggest Bundesliga clubs, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund.

Supporters are vocal on and off the field, and their exhibitions, protests, and dialogue with governments and associations have brought about changes inside and outside stadiums in Germany.

How the 50 + 1 rule affects German football

In 1998, German soccer introduced the 50 + 1 rule to ensure that clubs remain under the control of their fans, thereby preventing corporations or wealthy individuals from taking over teams and treating them as profitable businesses.

Essentially, it is an abbreviated term for a clause in the German Football League (DFL) regulations that states that clubs will not be able to participate in the Bundesliga if commercial investors have more than 49 percent participation. Therefore, it means that members of a club, fans, will always retain a majority stake.

However, there are some exceptions to the rule, such as teams founded before 1998 that were founded by the staff of certain companies, such as Wolfsburg (Volkswagen) and Bayer Leverkusen (Bayer AG), while RB Leipzig has circumvented the law by having a very small number of active members, all of whom are Red Bull employees.

Protecting the 50 + 1 rule is of utmost importance to German soccer fans. In fact, Unsere Kurve is a union of club supporter groups from all over Germany and one of their top priorities is to keep the clause.

Unsere Kurve board member Jost Peter believes that the interests of fans should be protected at all costs and that maintaining 50 + 1 in German soccer is the best way to protect their teams from the marketing that has affected other countries.

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/GOAL/72/3d/borussia-dortmund-sudtribune-yellow-wall_10b9feqfha7nc1j9yu85gjdqor.jpg?t=-451545592,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



"Most German clubs are guided and governed by club members," said Peter. objective . "The members of the club make the final decision on the direction of the club.

"They do not decide which player will be bought or sold, this is determined by the club administration, but the members decide the general route of the club."

"50 + 1 is a wall against capital interest in our clubs. It means that most decisions are made by members and that a company cannot come to take over a team and start making its own decisions."

Affordable tickets, standing and drinking safely at stalls

The Hillsborough disaster in 1989 prompted the UK government to introduce the Football Spectators Act, which required that all British football fields be places for everyone.

However, the Bundesliga allows a & # 39; safe position & # 39; on its grounds, with the southern booth of Borussia Dortmund containing more than 25,000 permanent fans, who form the famous & # 39; Yellow Wall & # 39 ;.

This, in part, explains why ticket prices for top-notch soccer matches are lower in Germany than in England. In fact, prices were reduced in the 2019-20 Bundesliga season.

The cheapest ticket costs only € 15.20 (£ 13.30 / $ 16.50) and the most expensive is € 70.60 (£ 62 / $ 77). For comparison, Premier League tickets range from £ 22 ($ 27) to £ 97 ($ 121).

Another key difference lies in the fact that fans can drink alcohol in view of the court in Germany. They can buy their beers and take them back to their seats or safe standing areas.

A pint of beer costs around € 4 (£ 3.50 / $ 4.40) in most Bundesliga stadiums. In England, a pint at Stamford Bridge or the Emirates Stadium will cost you £ 5.30 ($ 6.20).

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/GOAL/d3/71/bayern-munich-fans-allianz-arena-2019-20_1pgbbtjsuz6u01x0dhgqwdz9fv.jpg?t=-1443572153,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



%MINIFYHTML386a6c9febeb20abd343f1044b43ebde16%

Peter believes that the low ticket price is one of the most attractive aspects of German football and believes that the secure position only increases the spirit of inclusion.

"Our experience at the stadium is better than in other countries," argued Peter. "We have stands where it is safe to stand. This is prohibited in most other countries. This allows for a different type of experience for fans."

"In Germany, it is a very old school and we can have fans from the poorest to the richest in the stadium, as everyone can afford to go to the Bundesliga games."

Protests and exhibitions highlighting social issues

Due to the influence of fans on how clubs are run, teams in Germany often have a broader impact on their local community. Fan groups have worked closely with clubs to create official policies against social issues such as racism, misogyny, homophobia, and fascism.

In addition to helping define official club policy, supporter groups often display banners during games to further highlight social injustices. Progress may be slow, but fan displays and club politics have helped solve problems like fascist displays in games.

"Most clubs have positions against racism, homophobia and sexism," said Peter. "This is sometimes hard work and involves small steps to get everyone behind these goals.

"In Germany, we had problems with fascists in the stands in the 1990s, but the fan scene organized social projects that worked directly with fans to fight fascist actions in the stands."

Modern soccer fans

While the 50 + 1 rule keeps most clubs grounded, the impact of television revenue can be seen in the multi-million dollar transfer fees and wages paid to players at the top of the pyramid.

The influence of television companies saw some Bundesliga games behind closed doors at the start of the coronavirus crisis and many people were dismayed by news this week that the two main divisions would return next week with no followers.

"Football is nothing without fans in the stadium," Peter insisted. "Everything that is important in soccer takes place in the stadium. We saw a few weeks ago (after the first closed-door games) that soccer in empty stadiums is really very boring."

Fans have previously made themselves heard by ending Monday night's matches in the Bundesliga. Announcers used the space to show more games over the course of a single weekend, but fans strongly opposed and organized public protests against the games on Monday nights.

"We all remember the times when football was on a Saturday afternoon and that was it," Peter continued.

"It all happened at the same time, but due to television money, the games were divided into up to eight different time slots."

"The Monday games are especially troublesome, because if you want to go to a game away from home, it is almost impossible to get there."

"If you want to travel from Hamburg to Munich, for example (800 km / 500 miles), then you should take at least one day off from work. Monday games are difficult for an active fan who wants to follow all the games outside of House,quot;. from your club.

"There were discussions for five or six years, locally within the clubs and with soccer associations and the DFB, as well as many public protests from fans.

"One example was when the television company broadcasting the game was criticized during the game on television on large banners. We also saw fans who did not enter the stadium for the first 15 minutes to show an empty stadium on television to the entire country. "

"The meetings and protests were able to give fans back on Mondays, so they could stay home and not have to take time off to go to games."