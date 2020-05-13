Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp says local teens will now be required to take driving tests to keep their driver's licenses, after facing a violent backlash.

# Roommates, many were shocked and outraged when the news spread that 20,000 Georgia teens had received their driver's licenses without taking a driving test, a measure implemented to combat the backlog of driving test requests after the outbreak of coronavirus. Well now Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has changed the rule and now road tests will be required … and many local teens will not be happy.

Reports from @AJCNews, following a massive backlash after his highly controversial decision to allow teens to obtain driver's licenses without first taking a road test, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp issued a new order that now causes evidence on the road are a requirement. Even though 20,000 teens are already taking advantage of the order and obtaining their driver's license online, the new order states that those who received their license in the past few weeks must take the appropriate driving test by September 30.th or your license will be considered invalid.

The new order also authorizes the state Department of Driver Services to administer the test drive while traveling with the applicant "or by remote means." In addition, it orders the department to "correct the public guidance documents,quot; to clarify that "the tests were only temporarily suspended,quot; on the previous April 23.rd order, and that the deletion of road tests was never a permanent practice.

Speaking about the new driver's license order, Governor Kemp said the following:

"That was always the case, we just wanted to clarify that. Anyone who has obtained a driver's license but has not taken the test, even if they met the criteria for so many hours on the road and went to driving school, will still have to return and take the driving test. proof."

While Governor Kemp says the road tests were only temporarily suspended, the Department of Driver Services says that the parents' public protests led Kemp to change his earlier decision. Meanwhile, Georgia statistics recently suggested that thousands of new teen drivers could have failed the driving test if they really had, since about 20% of those taking the test fail on their first attempt.

