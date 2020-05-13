Gaming: Gaming Hardware Company Razer to Launch Mask Vending Machines in Singapore – Latest News

%MINIFYHTMLbb50fb7d57a0811d1d5a3cd4daa685c417%

Gaming hardware maker Razer Inc plans to dispense its locally produced masks in Singapore through a network of vending machines throughout the city-state, where it has become mandatory to wear them in public.

The company said it will initially deploy 20 machines in Frasers Property shopping malls and JustCo joint work centers in the business district before June 1, when Singapore is ready to lift the shutdown measures.

Razer, known for its gaming equipment such as consoles and keyboards, is among a wave of companies that have modified or established new factory lines to meet the increased demand for medical products during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company said it has partnered with Sunningdale Tech Ltd, a manufacturer of precision plastics, to soon double its surgical mask production capacity to 10 million a month after establishing a manufacturing line in Singapore in April.

Singapore, which maintains a national mask reserve, made it mandatory last month to wear them in public and has distributed reusable masks.

Authorities have been searching for new sources of supply and developing local mask manufacturing capabilities amid the global shortage of medical protective equipment.

"Razer will continue our efforts to help Singapore become self-sufficient for face masks as a nation," said Min-Liang Tan, chief executive officer of Razer.

Razer will provide five million free initial masks for citizens and residents over the age of 16, after which they will be available for purchase.

The company will assign the skins through its mobile wallet app, Razer Pay.

