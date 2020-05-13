Future Slams Tekashi 6ix9ine & # 39; s Baby Mama Sara Molina In a rant on Twitter: "She belongs to the streets,quot;

Despite being named a father for the eighth time, Future apparently still has time to comment on others' baby moms. Coming to Twitter and moving on to other social media platforms, Future and Tekashi's 6ix9ine mom Sara Molina embarked on a war of words, after criticizing her for appearing in another rapper's video.

Earlier this week, rumors began to spread that Tekashi 6ix9ine's baby mom Sara Molina was raping because she appeared to be dating rapper Lil Tjay, but it turned out they were just filming a music video. Many fans felt that he was being gloomy when making the video because it appeared to be a move to piss off 6ix9ine, whom he is currently not on good terms with these days.

This led Future to interpose and criticize Sara and declare that "she belongs to the streets,quot; … her famous line for women who are not faithful or loyal. Future and Tekashi 6ix9ine are likely dealing with Sara for the foreseeable future because she applauded Future's comments with some of her own.

Future wrote the following:

“I keep using n * ghas baby momma as accessories now young n * ghas TURNT #VERYPROUDOFU. She belongs to the streets. Damn, all that cute shit. Let the streets cover your account. Maann dat bih FRITO ”

Meanwhile, on Instagram, Sara responded with this:

"With 9 baby moms, sir, you are more for the streets than me,quot;

Interestingly, Tekashi 6ix9ine has not responded to all of this, which is strange because he has been very active on social media since his unprecedented return.

