Francia Raisa: inside my self-care routine

Shutterstock; Melissa Herwitt / E! Illustration
Are you ready to feel #FranceFit?
Every week, as part of Wellness Wednesday, an E! loves will take a look at their self-care routine, including their workouts, the three things they try to do every day, and their easy beauty routines as they continue to practice social distancing.
This week, we are excited to have grow up star France Raisa Give us your essential elements of well-being. If you still didn't know, The secret life of the American teenager alum teaches yoga sculpture classes on his Instagram several times a week, using the hashtag #FranceFit to unite a community through the power of sweating.
But, as France told us, it's not just about the physical when it comes to self-care, with the 31-year-old mantra sure to give you a boost in confidence.
In addition, she told us the song she turns to now that she is newly single and reveals her favorite snacks.
Take a look at France's self-care routine …
Affirmation or mantra that you say to yourself:
Some of my friends and I have been doing a 21 day meditation and each day there is a new affirmation. On day 6, the statement was "Everything I want is within me." We had to write that 10 times in our diary and it was recorded, so now I say it to myself every day and I repeat it when I hear no.
The first thing you do in the morning:
The first thing I do in the morning is walk my dog because he follows me and looks at me until I do it, but then I drink warm water with lemon, I write a newspaper, I have a light breakfast, I exercise and then I have my coffee and I start my day. I get up very early to do all this.
Three things you try to do every day:
Daily, pray and exercise. It helps set my mental and spiritual energy for the day to a positive one. If I skip a day, I notice a difference in my mood and energy and I am not my favorite person. I write in a journal so that I can express my feelings on paper emotionally and not in the wrong ears, and they are also letters to God. I pray as my way of meditation and centering my spirit and I exercise to release adrenaline and because I like how my body looks when I do it.
Social media account that follows for positivity:
@Jayshetty. Jay is really a friend of mine and what you see on his Instagram is who he is. He truly cares about the minds and spirits of any humans he meets. He does his research and work in order to feed us with positive and effective information. You have great guests on your podcasts and I have honestly learned a lot and grown from them.
Your favorite way to sweat right now:
My own yoga sculpture class. During quarantine I teach live IG 3 times a week and kick my ass. I really get mad at myself for some of the things we are forced to do, but I feel great afterwards.
Your favorite snack:
Hot cheetos and fruit with tajin and lemon, delicious!
Your easy-to-use beauty routine:
I just started a new one during quarantine. Every Sunday night I wash my face, then steam it for 15 minutes, then apply a clay mask for another 15 minutes, rinse with warm water, then use a toner I make with apple cider vinegar to close the pores . , and then I hydrate.
Your current song to feel good:
"Man,quot; by JoJo. I'm just single and it's just my anthem right now. Talk about loving yourself and not settling for someone who loves you less than you love yourself. I think it is a great reminder for people to fall in love with themselves first.
Your No. 1 Self-Care Tip:
Be kind to yourself. Have a positive relationship with your mind.
You can't go to bed without:
Lying on my heating pad on the sofa for my back and watching at least one show.
%MINIFYHTML16282446e30e80abccf3a95546d60b3219%%MINIFYHTML16282446e30e80abccf3a95546d60b3220%