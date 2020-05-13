The front door on the Fox Studios lot in Century City is adorned with oversized billboards for Fox Entertainment's biggest shows, such as The masked singer and 9-1-1. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the company is using billboard spaces at a major west Los Angeles intersection to highlight the work of those who keep our communities running.

The billboards, which were created in-house, feature thank-you messages to essential workers, including themed screams from the stars of exclusive Fox TV shows, from Hell's Kitchen and Kitchen masterGordon s Gordon Ramsay to restaurant employees, from Bob's Burgers ’Bob Belcher to the Delivery Workers, and Rob Lowe's Firefighter 9-1-1: lone star Owen Strand character for the LAFD.

While the offices and production spaces on Fox's lot remain largely empty amid housewife orders and a shutdown of Hollywood production, the iconic Fox curator's kitchen has remained open to the public. In association with the Los Angeles Mayor's Office and the Los Angeles Department of Disability, Fox food service workers are preparing 2,000 meals each day of the week to be delivered to Angelenos with disabilities.

