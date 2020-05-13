Former Tigers pitcher Armando Galarraga wants MLB to drop call, recognize 2010 perfect game

MLB will recall that on June 2, 2010, Tigers pitcher Armando Galarraga faced 28 batters in a one-hit shutout against the Indians.

But anyone with a pair of working eyes except referee Jim Joyce, for an inconceivable moment, saw Galarraga pitch what should have been the 21st perfect MLB game. Unfortunately, Joyce made the serious mistake of calling Jason Donald safe at first base, even though Galarraga hit him for a full step. It would have been the 27th and last of the perfect day in Galarraga.

Here's that moment, frozen in time, to illustrate just how serious that failed call was:

To his credit, Joyce, considered during his career as one of the best referees in the game, immediately recognized the mistake. He was quoted saying, "I lost it. This is not a call. This is a history call, and I kicked it." The next day, Galarraga handed the Tigers lineup card to Joyce at the plate. The latter was visibly shaken and had tears in his eyes. The two struck up a friendship later, even pairing up the next month at ESPYs to present the "Best Moment,quot; award.

Now, almost 10 years after that fateful call, Galarraga wants MLB to make an unprecedented move and nullify Joyce's bad call, acknowledging his perfect game. For Athletic:

"I thought, what can I do to have a better ending to the story?" Galarraga said. "How can Major League Baseball give me the perfect game? Because it was perfect, right?

"Why not? Why wait so long? I don't want to die, and then they'll say, 'You know what, he released a perfect game.'

That move, of course, is unlikely to happen. MLB is adamant, sometimes frustratingly, in preserving its history as it was called. Fixing Joyce's mistake would set an awkward precedent for revisiting other notable miscalculations (Game 6 of the 1985 World Series comes to mind immediately), which could change the game's results.

Still, Joyce joined Galarraga in hopes that the league will overturn the decision that many consider defines his career:

"I agree with (Galarraga)," Joyce told The Athletic. "I agree. Because he did it."