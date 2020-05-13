Former Greeley teacher pleads guilty to sexually assaulting teenage student

%MINIFYHTML5dc21dc7e44d0f029ddfcb024b729b2415%

A former Greeley school teacher pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a teenage student.

Christopher Adams-Wenger, 32, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Weld County District Court to one count of sexual assault of a child by a person in a trusted position, according to a press release.

Adams-Wenger, who taught at Union Colony High School, had an "intimate relationship with a student between March and September 2019," according to the district attorney's office.

He faces a 12-year prison sentence to life in prison, according to the statement. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for August 5.