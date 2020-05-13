For new players like HBO Max, it's not a simple equation: Up News Info

When Disney and Apple weakened Netflix, by pricing their new streaming services in single-digit dollars per month, they rocked the market and restored consumer expectations.

HBO Max, which WarnerMedia will launch on May 27, is playing on the opposite end of the market. It will sell for $ 15 a month ($ 12 for the first year for new customers). The company insists that the high price is a value given that it includes all of HBO's existing offering (already $ 15 for most subscribers) plus 10,000 hours of other movie and TV titles. Today, the company announced more benefits for those dollars: a second wave of originals that will premiere in June and July and a movie, An American pickle with Seth Rogen, scheduled for August.

Regardless of what you choose from the Max price, the $ 5 to $ 15 spread for different versions of a similar concept is much wider than in other parts of the consumer-oriented media empires. The variability of the price reflects different game plans in different companies, some protecting inherited assets, others more exclusively focused on the transmission or sale of devices. But whatever the corporate rationale, the price fog adds yet another element to the disorienting experience for many consumers forced to jump through new hoops to find what they want to see and pay for it.

Priced respectively at $ 7 and $ 5 a month (both cheaper through promotions), Disney + and Apple TV + came in last fall far below Netflix, whose most popular subscriber level is $ 13. NBCUniversal has Come to advertising as a way to limit subscriber fees, and plans to initially sell the majority of subscriptions to their new service, Peacock, for free or $ 5. (See the price chart below and in part Below for an overview of the main services, just some of the nearly 300 subscription services on the market, including Quibi, CBS All Access, and Showtime.)

The basic economy determines the price; lower ones can drive scale but erode profit margins. Metrics like ARPU (Average Revenue Per User) and Dropout Rate (how many customers cancel) are now the obsession of companies that once looked at Nielsen's box office and ratings. Former Disney CEO Bob Iger said the price of Disney +, a number that gasped in the company's investor presentation, furthers its main goal: "We want to reach as many people as possible." .

However, the scope is not cheap. Netflix is ​​leading the field in terms of content spending, at $ 15 billion a year and on the rise, but new players are also opening their wallets. AT&T has estimated its investment in HBO Max at $ 4 billion. Disney is also pledging billions and giving up billions more by recovering the rights it previously would have sold to third parties (a $ 500 million hit in operating profit this fiscal year). Brian Wieser, global president of business intelligence at GroupM, estimates a total spend of $ 20 billion on streaming content through 2024, but only about $ 20 billion in subscription money for new available customers. "The financial contributions of these new services will not be net positive in the short term," he wrote in a recent report.

Apple has not released figures, and analyst estimates range from 10 million to 40 million device owners who have tried Apple TV +, as it is initially free through Apple devices.

Disney used its price and strong brands to reach 54.5 million subscribers in less than six months, which is already close to the lower limit of the company's five-year goal of 60 million. When high-profile titles hit the service, as in the Disney movie the Hamilton The stage production is now directed at Disney +, it moves the needle of consumer interest. Initially aired in theaters in 2021, the film switched to a streaming debut in June, as Up News Info was the first to report Tuesday.

The massive streaming boom during COVID-19 has only intensified the move away from traditional TV viewing and movie streaming, giving the $ 1 billion boost in streaming even more urgent. New data released Tuesday by Recurly, which makes subscription management systems, found a nearly 38% increase in new subscribers from March to April by streaming services offering original programming. At the same time, the cable cut reached a new peak in the first quarter, with pay TV providers reporting almost 2 million subscriber losses, lowering pay TV penetration to 1995 levels.

Another headache for new streamers is the shift from the traditional pay-TV package, known for long-term contracts and dependable income, to a happy activation digital realm, where customers can bail out with the touch of their finger. Rob Holmes, Vice President of Programming at Roku, increases the number of original high-end streaming programmers to 10, which together cost more than $ 90 a month, more than double the $ 30- $ 40 that a typical customer wants to pay. . "Many consumers come to streaming as a way to save money," Holmes said on a NAB panel Wednesday. "No one wants to cut the cable on a $ 90 cable bill and then sign up to receive streaming services worth $ 90."

Competition will be fierce, but the prize for media companies is to control more of their destiny than in a world where TV exhibitors and distributors earn up to half of their income.

For that reason, Needham analyst Laura Martin sees Disney staying at $ 7 and not raising prices like Netflix has. "For them, it's about creating an access ramp to the Disney ecosystem," he told Up News Info. "The more you get people to touch that button at Disney +, the more you insert them across the range of what your company can offer." Long-term loyalty, he adds, outweighs the short-term gains that could come from price increases.

Those who work at HBO Max describe their goal as "uniting" the linear days of HBO, which still has more than 30 million consumers, and the digital age. Since most current customers already pay $ 15 for HBO through their pay TV provider, the company could never get the price as low as $ 7.

John Stephens, CFO of AT&T, described HBO Max as a "real bargain" at a Wall Street conference on Tuesday. Customers "know the quality of entertainment and content and have long set a price they are willing to pay," he argued.

Bringing a service to the market like HBO Max, whose name is partly a callback to the 20th century, will be challenging, and few on Wall Street or the streaming game initially expect a Disney-style glow of glory. The company expects to have 50 million US subscribers by 2025 and at least 75 million worldwide. Through AT&T, you have a lead of more than 10 million current HBO subscribers. A separate agreement with Charter gives you several million more in the jump.

That's Yes you know how to switch to Max of course. The process of migrating existing customers from HBO to Max is one that WarnerMedia has spent months trying to orchestrate, an effort involving engineers, affiliate and consumer marketing teams, distribution executives, and a host of others. It will become even more interesting in 2021 when a cheaper, ad-supported HBO Max tier is introduced – a reversal of the steps CBS All Access and Hulu took, with lower-cost versions of ads complemented by more expensive, ad-free versions.

In the short term, HBO Max will exist alongside HBO Now (a standalone streaming version of the same linear programming released on HBO in 2015) and HBO Go, another linear replica that requires a pay TV subscription.

At an investor event last fall in Burbank, Wall Street analysts asked executives about the risk of confusion between the three services, not to mention traditional HBO. Millions of HBO subscribers have wondered if they can do a free upconversion (short answer: some may, some may not, for now). In a surprising exchange, AT&T CEO John Stankey told an analyst that he considered it an "IQ test" for consumers charged with choosing the best value.

Disney's rapid start has been followed by a new assessment of its product offering, which critics described as light even before the pandemic. Though it features a treasure trove of titles from the Pixar, Marvel, National Geographic, Star Wars and Disney library, new outbreaks like The Mandalorian there have been few, a problem exacerbated by the closure of production. At a recent investor conference, Stankey said Disney + is well designed but "not that deep" compared to HBO Max, which includes dozens of originals, friends, South Park and movies from the Warner Bros. Library

Martin considers HBO's maximum price to be reasonable, especially given concerns about "most-favored-nation" clauses in existing transportation agreements that could have reduced rates if they had tried to sell the new package at $ 10 or less. She reserves her criticism for Netflix, which has increased prices four times since 2010.

"These Netflix guys always say how they do everything for the consumer, they are so pro-consumer." I call that "prank," says Martin. “They should introduce a lower price that is in line with what Disney and CBS All Access and others are doing. This is how we will know if they have the consumer in mind. "