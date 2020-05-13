Florida Open to Professional Sports Teams After Governor's Announcement

Florida has followed in Arizona's footsteps by announcing that it is open to professional sports teams amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Governor Ron DeSantis cleared the way for his state on Wednesday.

"All of these professional sports will be welcome in Florida," DeSantis said at a press conference. "It may not be the case in every other state in this country, as we've seen."

"So what I would say to league commissioners is that if you have a team in an area where they just don't let them operate, we will find a place for you here in the state of Florida. Because we believe it is important and we know that it can be done safely. "

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey opened the door for sports to return to its fanless state starting Saturday.

The NBA, NHL and MLS seasons have been suspended, and the start of the MLB 2020 campaign has been delayed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The United States has been the most affected country, with more than 1.4 million confirmed cases and more than 85,000 deaths.

"There have been reports that Major League Soccer may want to have its season in Orlando. Do it. We want to have you here," said DeSantis. "We want basketball to play again. We would love to have the Major League Baseball."

"And I think the message is that our people are hungry to have some of this in their lives. It is an important part of people's lives. So we want to be able to do it. I think we can certainly do it in a way that has been safe. "

The UFC is already operating in Florida; He hosted UFC 249 behind closed doors this past weekend and has two Fight Night events lined up this week, Wednesday and Saturday. Last month, WWE held WrestleMania 36 at its Performance Center in Orlando, also without fans.

The material from The Associated Press was used in this report.