Fire Crews Rescue 2 After Vehicle Falls 200 feet below Tujunga Hillside – Up News Info Los Angeles

TUJUNGA (CBSLA) – Firefighters worked Tuesday to free an older couple from a vehicle that fell approximately 200 feet down a slope in Tujunga.

One of the victims, a 60-year-old woman, was released from the vehicle and was being led up the slope through a two-line rope system to a helicopter that would take her to a critically ill local trauma center.

Firefighters removed the roof of the vehicle to rescue the second victim, a 60-year-old man who was in serious or critical condition, who will be taken to a local hospital by ambulance after being taken back down the slope.

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the vehicle to drift off the road and fall down the side of the hill near the 7600 block of West Memory Drive.

