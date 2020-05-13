Filmfare Recommends: Bollywood Movies With Age Differences Between Couples

While romances traditionally have age-compatible partners in most cases, some filmmakers don't shy away from showing a romance between May and December. These unconventional pairings may not always have worked, but they bring a sense of novelty to viewers. We bring you a list of movies where there was a big gap between the ages of couples. Follow along to add a little variety to your movie viewing pattern in this quarantine.

Lamhe (1991)

Director: Yash Chopra.

Cast: Anil Kapoor, Sridevi

Yash Chopra was known for his bold portrayals of romance, but he really pushed the envelope with it by showing the blossoming of love between a girl and a man old enough to be her father. Viren (Anil Kapoor) is in love with Pallavi (Sridevi), daughter of a family friend. She, however, wants another. He marries his lover after the sudden death of his father and Viren goes distressed to London to establish a business there. A year later, it emerged that Pallavi and her husband died in an accident, leaving a young daughter, Pooja, raised by Daijaan (Waheeda Rehman), who also raised Viren. When he grows up, he visits Viren in London and is surprised by his strange resemblance to his mother, whom he had not forgotten. She has been in love with him since childhood and flourishes even more. Viren has to stop living in the past to love her and the film sensitively portrays the different aspects of this delicate matter.

Dil Chahta Hai (2001)

Director: Farhan Akhtar

Cast: Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Preity Zinta, Sonali Kulkarni, Dimple Kapadia

The film revolves around three friends, Akash (Aamir Khan), a man rich in phobia of commitment, who runs away from any girl who tries to hold on to him. Sameer (Saif Ali Khan) is a clueless romantic who seeks love on every corner. Siddharth, also known as Sid (Akshaye Khanna), is a painter who takes life more seriously. Sid meets a new neighbor, Tara (Dimple Kapadia), an older woman who moved into a house down the street. She completely decodes her nature from her paintings, leading Sid to be attracted to her. His friends, especially Akash, cannot understand Sid's fixation with an older woman, leading to a rift between him and Sid. The two later fix themselves when Akash becomes more mature and understands Sid's point of view. Tara However, he dies due to liver cirrhosis, leaving him distressed. She tells him to be happy in his last moments. It was a short, sweet, life-changing romance for Akash and made him understand himself better.

Leela (2002)

Director: Somnath Sen

Cast: Dimple Kapadia, Deepti Naval, Vinod Khanna, Amol Mhatre

Leela (Dimple Kapadia) is a visiting professor at an American university. She regrets the loss of her mother and wants time away from her womanizing husband Nashaad (Vinod Khanna). She befriends another professor Chaitali (Deepti Naval) who is of Indian origin. Chaitali's son Kris (Amol Mhatre) falls in love with her and begins taking the class she teaches him to be close to her. He is sailing to become an adult and become his own person and Leela helps him to overcome the emotional upheavals he faces. They soon become lovers. Chaitali, understandably, does not like it and breaks the friendship when he finds out. Leela and Kris know that their relationship has no long-term future, but they are happy with the short-term happiness it brings.

Ek Chhotisi's love story (2002)

Director: Shashilal K. Nair

Cast: Manisha Koirala, Aditya Seal, Ranvir Shorey

It is inspired by the short film about the love of Polish filmmaker Krzysztof Kieslowski. It is a voyeuristic story of a teenager's obsession with his older neighbor. The film created controversy when it was released, as Manisha Koirala alleged that some scenes were filmed without her consent using a double body. Aditya (Aditya Seal) is a 15-year-old boy who has a habit of spying on his 26-year-old neighbor (Manisha Koirala). He is fascinated by everything about her and is jealous of her boyfriend. When he finally develops the courage to speak to her, she gets angry at first for his behavior, but then has fun. The film had a lot of potential and could have turned into a nice bittersweet romance with more effort.

Cheeni Kum (2007)

Director: R. Balki.

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Tabu

Buddhadev Gupta (Amitabh Bachchan). Buddhadev is the 64-year-old chef and owner of London's leading Indian restaurant, Spice 6. Cooking is his whole life. He considers himself an authority on Indian cuisine and is therefore angered when a patron, Nina Varma (Tabu), returns a plate, Hyderabadi Zafrani Pulao, to the kitchen and says it is too sweet. He challenges her to produce something better and feels humble when he does it the next day. Despite their 30-year age difference, there is chemistry between them. And they unite well with the common passion they share: food. The 85-year-old Buddhadev's mother (Zohra Sehgal) also likes it. He is out of fashion in the sense that he wants to ask his father for his hand in marriage. To do so, they travel to Delhi. Her father, Omprakash Verma (Paresh Rawal), a staunch Gandhian, is amazed to learn that Nina's suitor is older than him. He continues to fast in protest, and Buddhadev has to use all his wits to get Nina's father to say yes to the party. The dialogue between Amitabh and Tabu is full of repartee and wit and feels like normal conversation. They both give each other space and feel comfortable with each other. His camaraderie holds the film together.

Nishabd (2007)

Director: Ram Gopal Varma

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Jiah Khan

Inspired by Lolita, this Ram Gopal Varma movie has Amitabh Bachchan obsessed with her daughter's friend. Ritu (Shradha Arya) brings her friend Jia (Jiah Khan) to spend the holidays with her at her home in Kerala. Ritu's parents, Vijay Anand (Amitabh Bachchan) and Amrita (Revathi) have a beautiful house surrounded by picturesque surroundings. Vijay is a photographer and Amrita is a housewife. Jiah's parents are divorced and she is a free spirit. She is always wandering around in skimpy clothes and Vijay is attracted to her. There is a sexual exchange between them, but there are no bedroom moments, although he kisses her. And that leads to a scandal within his family. He always has a dilemma about his feelings for her. He doesn't know if it is love or lust what he feels for her. The encounter leaves him emotionally shattered. He even contemplates suicide at one point. The movie was Bachchan's show to the end. He carried it on his shoulders and made the process credible.

The Lunchbox (2013)

Director: Ritesh Batra

Cast: Irrfan Khan, Nimrat Kaur, Nawazuddin Siddiqui

This is a moving story of two souls coming together, thanks to a mistake made by the famous dabbawalas of Mumbai. Ila (Nimrat Kaur) is a married woman who seeks to give life to her marriage and it occurs to her to put notes inside her lunch box that she sends through the dabbawalas. Due to confusion, the lunch box is handed over to Saajan Fernandes (Irrfan Khan), a widower who is about to retire from his job as an accountant. The two begin to write to each other, passing the messages through the lunch boxes and approaching each other. Ila wants to meet him face to face, but sensing his relative youth, Saajan keeps his distance. She decides to leave her husband and settle somewhere else, and at the last moment, Saajan decides to search for her after all. The film was powered by nuanced performances by both protagonists.

Waiting (2015)

Director: Anu Menon

Cast: Naseeruddin Shah, Kalki Koechlin, Rajat Kapoor, Suhasini Maniratnam, Arjun Mathur

The wait revolves around the bond shared by two people from different walks of life who become friends in a hospital while caring for their respective comatose spouses. Shiv Natraj (Naseeruddin Shah) is an elderly psychology professor who has come to a hospital in Kochi to visit his comatose wife Pankaja (Suhasini Maniratnam). Tara Kapoor Desphande (Kalki Koechlin) is a young woman who works in advertising, who also comes to the hospital when her husband, Rajat Deshpande (Arjun Mathur) fell into a coma after a car accident. Initially, she thinks he is a doctor and asks her for advice about her husband's condition. The two get together despite the big difference in their ages and start spending a lot of time together, sometimes in the waiting room or even outside. Shiv believes that doctors only want to force patients, while Tara, who has more confidence in them, still doesn't want to risk Brian's surgery, as it can leave Rajat paralyzed. The duo fight, then put on makeup. She goes ahead with the option of surgery and he waits with her in the hospital, waiting for the result.

Dear Zindagi (2016)

Director: Gauri Shinde

Cast: Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan

Kaira (Alia Bhatt) is a young filmmaker who wants to direct her own films. She is more comfortable with her best friends Fatima (Ira Dubey), Jackie (Yashaswini Dayama) and Ganju (Gautmik). Kaira is heartbroken when her boyfriend Raghuvendra (Kunal Kapoor), a film producer, becomes engaged to someone else. Her landlord kicks her out as well, and as a result she has to move her base to Goa from Mumbai. Kaira resents the fact that her parents, (Aban Deohans and Atul Kale), had abandoned her to live with her grandparents when she was a child. She is looking for Dr. Jehangir "Jug,quot; Khan (Shah Rukh Khan), a psychologist, to solve her life as she suffers from insomnia. Jug asks him to let go of his resentment, to see his parents as normal people, and to forgive his mistakes. He also advises you on other aspects. They have long conversations about everything in the sun and, despite their age difference, she starts to like it. When she confesses that to him, he says that he also likes her in a platonic way and beyond that, it will not be possible for them to have a relationship since they are linked by the doctor-patient bond. They share one last hug together and separate. The association leaves Kaira more confident and hopeful about the future.

Haraamkhor (2017)

Director: Shlok Sharma

Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Shweta Tripathi

This gem from a movie went unnoticed. It is not every day that our filmmakers make a film around the Lolita complex. Sexual attraction is a spark that can explode between two people. That is what is represented in this complex film. Nawazuddin plays a schoolmaster and Shweta her pupil. The duo are attracted to each other and they soon have an illicit relationship. Nawazuddin is not only married, but also has another girlfriend. And there is also a big age difference there. However, somehow, a bond develops between the two. Nawazuddin comes to his senses and asks him to suspend the relationship. But the rumors begin to fly high and low in the small community in which they live, leading to tragic consequences.