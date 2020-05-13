Film production gets the green light in Spain; Read security protocols – Up News Info

The Spanish Film Commission has published its guidelines for the safe filming of coronaviruses as the country begins to ease its blockade this week.

As of Monday (May 11), the shooting can now resume in regions that are progressing to the phase of reducing the government blockade, which covers approximately half of the country's population, although it does not include major cities such as Madrid and Barcelona.

Needless to say, the move does not automatically mean that production will resume quickly, with numerous hurdles to overcome, including questions about obtaining insurance, though it paves the way for producers to start thinking about getting back to work. Smaller recordings, such as some commercials or local television shows, may resume before larger movies or high-end television.

The 23-page document covers a wide variety of protocols and is one of the most comprehensive documents we have seen to date.

Among the key points described are: testing the workers 15 days before they return to the set followed by a period of isolation, which is confirmed in a signed document; daily temperature tests on workers using a non-contact thermometer; daily ventilation of interior spaces; keep your distance on set and use PPE when this is not possible; sanitize toilets six times a day and regularly clean games; do not share phones or computers or print on paper.

Here is a more detailed breakdown of the measurements.

Enclosed areas should be cleaned and disinfected before filming. Particular attention should be paid to common use areas and the most frequent contact surfaces, such as door knobs, tables, furniture.

Sessions can begin where there is no direct contact between actors and actresses, provided they comply with the general prevention and hygiene measures described by the health authorities. When the work requires closer proximity and the PPE cannot be used, the person responsible for the filming should establish specific measures for each particular case in accordance with the recommendations of the health authorities.

Anyone showing symptoms of coronavirus should not go to work; They must also inform their employers and the quarantine in their homes. Anyone who has come in contact with someone who is COVID-19 positive should not return for 14 days, even if they have no symptoms.

Anyone in a vulnerable group should not return to work. If they cannot work remotely, they should benefit from temporary disability benefit.

Producers must prepare and provide workers with a general outline of protocols, with specific measures for each space and job. They must also take into account psychological concerns. The production company is responsible for applying the protocols to all activities.

The production company must provide information to all staff on current accident insurance and the nearest hospital with an emergency department. It is the responsibility of the producers to evaluate the need to have a health professional present on set.

It is advisable for staff to undergo a COVID-19 test 15 days before starting work, which indicates whether they currently have the virus or are capable of transmitting it (this does not apply to those involved in production but not accessing the filming location) .

Remote work should be prioritized for all pre-production and post-production phases, including casting, scouting, and any reunion.

Production companies must ensure safe transportation for workers between their residence and workplace. And transportation between locations should be done with as little risk as possible. Individual transportation is preferable, keeping two meters between people.

In the case of public transport, the maximum possible distance must be maintained between passengers, with a maximum of two people per row of seats.

They should be kept two meters between each person on the set and marked on the ground when possible. Groups that meet in common areas should be avoided. When the distance cannot be kept, people should wear PPE. Ladders should be used when possible; The elevators must be used by one person at a time.

Information on hygiene measures must be published throughout the set.

The production company must provide PPE and suitable disinfecting gels to all workers.

Hands should be washed regularly, particularly when entering or leaving games, and facilities should be operated on foot whenever possible. Coughs and sneezes should be directed to a disposable tissue or to the inside of your elbow. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth. As much as possible, don't wear contact lenses, keep your nails short and clean and your hair tied up.

Production companies must disinfect facilities as many times as necessary, especially when opening or closing them. Disinfectant products must be those authorized by the Ministry of Health. Frequently used surfaces should be disinfected daily. Cleaning materials must be disposed of safely after use. When areas are shared by more than one person, they must be disinfected after each use.

Restrooms must have a maximum occupancy of one person, except when someone requires assistance. They must be disinfected six times a day.

Ventilation of interior spaces should be carried out at least daily.

The use of all mobile phones, computers and tablets should be limited to one person, with sharing prohibited. Printing on paper should be avoided.

Only essential technical and artistic team members should access the set.

Extras must meet the above guidelines and should not be changed during filming.

The entrance to and from the set must always be staggered.

Temperature checks are recommended for each worker every day before entering the equipment, using a non-contact (infrared) thermometer.

For makeup, hair and costumes, it should be noted that PPE ensures protection of the crew and plaster, with disinfection of the materials after each use.

Each actor's clothing should be separated with plastic covers and washed with a specialized disinfecting wash. Any shared garment must be disinfected after each use.

The camera, light, and gripping equipment must arrive on set with a vendor-signed sanitation guarantee. It can only be used by authorized personnel and must be disinfected daily.

Tie microphones must be disinfected after each shot and will only be used by one actor. The headphones will not be transferable and disinfected after each use. When used, a pole microphone should be kept at a safe distance from an actor and disinfected after each use.

The catering must be provided in shifts with a safe number of people eating at any time. Food will be provided in individual boxes using airtight (ecological) containers of vegetable fiber. Handling of products at the filming location will be minimized and catering staff will receive the necessary clothing, single-use waterproof gloves and the use of protective masks.

Disposable cutlery should be provided, preferably ecological, and all reusable items should be washed above 60ºC after each use.

All wagons must arrive with a supplier sanitizing warranty and be sanitized after each use.

Filming with minors must be carried out in consultation with the labor authorities on the necessary conditions to be established.

Production will designate an individual or team to carry out a daily record of actions to be taken to prevent the spread of the virus.

Shooting can be carried out in private places, provided they are disinfected, but shooting is not allowed in places where the use of common spaces is required for access.

Administrators in each region will determine if the shooting can be done in public and the conditions for it. The recommendations set out in the Good Practice Guide should be maintained whenever possible.

International filming is subject to limitations established by foreign countries and current travel restrictions.

You can read the full document here.