Ferndale residents raise spirits with costume parades – Up News Info Detroit

– Sarah Ignash spends her days caring for dogs in normal times. However, with her business temporarily closed due to the coronavirus, she was taken on a wild side walk through her Detroit suburb with dancing bears, biped zebras, and more.

Ignash, whose business in nearby Roseville specializes in dog grooming, grooming, and grooming, is one of approximately two dozen members of the Ferndale T-Rex Walking Club who have been wearing inflatable costumes for enjoyable excursions during these times. stressful.

"It's so fun. No one can really see, (because) I have my mask on. And when I walk, I'm just smiling from ear to ear," said Ignash, 42, before donning his pink unicorn outfit and leading the parade. makeshift Monday.

It was the club's seventh walk since it was formed in March. The members' full-length inflatable costumes range from hippos, sharks, and dancing bears to cheery Pikachu, Stay Puft Marshmallow Man, and Mr. Potato Head. And of course there is a T-Rex.

They go single file along sidewalks for thematically appropriate tunes, such as Bangles' "Walk Like an Egyptian,quot; and Was (Not Was) "Walk the Dinosaur,quot;.

"The group's purpose is to do something a little out of the ordinary," said Ignash, the group's leader and founding member.

Most members of the T-Rex Walking Club also belong to the Elks hostel in Ferndale, and adhere to a strict set of guidelines.

"We don't tell anyone where we are going to walk, where we will meet or when we are going to walk," Ignash said, adding that their costumes are completely closed and that each member also wears a mask while inside.

Furthermore, social distancing is not a problem for them.

"Many of us are very large and have very long tails," said Ignash. "Therefore, maintaining social distance is very easy in these."

While the club members enjoy their parades, the idea is to brighten up their fellow residents who remain in quarantine as part of the order to stay at Governor Gretchen Whitmer's house.

"That is really why we are doing it. It is something that is very unexpected. And I think people need something a little different to end the day," Ignash said.

