Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell warns of a possible recession sustained by the pandemic

Matilda Coleman
WASHINGTON – Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell warns of the threat of a prolonged recession as a result of the viral outbreak and urges Congress and the White House to act even further to avoid lasting economic damage.

The Fed and Congress have taken far-reaching steps to try to counter what is likely to be a severe recession as a result of the widespread shutdown of the US economy. USA But Powell cautions that there could still be widespread bankruptcies among small businesses and prolonged unemployment for many people.

"Deeper and longer recessions can leave lasting damage to the productive capacity of the economy," says the president in prepared remarks before an online discussion with the Peterson Institute for International Economics. "Avoidable insolvencies in homes and businesses may affect growth in the coming years."

