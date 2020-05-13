Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell warns of a possible recession sustained by the pandemic

%MINIFYHTMLb97fae94e24d9ff127e5fb15a300cd0b15%

WASHINGTON – Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell warns of the threat of a prolonged recession as a result of the viral outbreak and urges Congress and the White House to act even further to avoid lasting economic damage.

The Fed and Congress have taken far-reaching steps to try to counter what is likely to be a severe recession as a result of the widespread shutdown of the US economy. USA But Powell cautions that there could still be widespread bankruptcies among small businesses and prolonged unemployment for many people.

"Deeper and longer recessions can leave lasting damage to the productive capacity of the economy," says the president in prepared remarks before an online discussion with the Peterson Institute for International Economics. "Avoidable insolvencies in homes and businesses may affect growth in the coming years."

The United States government "must do what we can to avoid these results, and that may require additional policy measures," says Powell.

He says the Fed "will continue to use our tools to the fullest,quot; until the viral outbreak subsides, but gives no clue as to what the Fed's next steps might be.

Powell repeats his previous warnings that the Federal Reserve may lend money to creditworthy companies to help them overcome the crisis. But a longer recession could threaten to bankrupt previously healthy companies without further government help.

Greater support for public spending or fiscal policy "could be costly, but it's worth it if it helps prevent long-term economic damage and leaves us with a stronger recovery," he says.